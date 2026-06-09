The Foundation for the Horse Opens 2026 Research Grant Applications to Advance Equine Health and Welfare 

The Foundation for the Horse is accepting applications for its 2026 Research Grant Programs, providing critical funding to advance equine health, safety, and performance outcomes.

Guided by its mission to transform the lives of horses through science, The Foundation offers two distinct funding tracks: Innovation & Discovery Research Project Grants for established investigators pursuing high-impact research, and Young Investigator Research Project Grants designed to support early-career researchers building independent research programs. Both programs support projects that deliver practical solutions for equine athletes across all disciplines, from racetrack to show ring.

Since revamping its research funding initiatives in 2019, The Foundation has played a key role in advancing equine medicine—awarding over $2.1 million to support 69 research projects at 19 universities and institutions. This investment underscores a strong commitment to evidence-based care across the global equine community.

“By supporting both experienced investigators and the next generation of researchers, we are advancing the science that directly improves horse health, safety, and welfare,” said Dr. Sarah Reuss, president of The Foundation for the Horse.

Applications for both programs are due July 15. For eligibility guidelines, proposal instructions, and application materials, visit foundationforthehorse.org/grants.

INNOVATION & DISCOVERY RESEARCH PROJECT GRANTS

This program supports established investigators conducting cutting-edge research in equine medicine with potential for significant clinical or practical impact. Projects should drive scientific discoveries and contribute to tangible improvements in horse health and welfare.

Funding: Up to $50,000 per year for up to two years (one-year proposals preferred)

Eligibility: Established researchers in equine health fields

YOUNG INVESTIGATOR RESEARCH PROJECT GRANTS

Designed for early-career equine veterinarians and researchers, this program supports investigators pursuing academic or research-focused careers.

Funding: Up to $20,000 for a one-year project

Focus: Pilot or preliminary studies that may lead to larger research efforts are encouraged, though smaller standalone projects are also welcome

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), it is governed by world-renowned equine veterinarians. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support globally. Learn more at FoundationForTheHorse.org.

Media Contact:

Jay Buckner

jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org