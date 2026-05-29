The Foundation for the Horse Video Wins First Place Award from American Horse Publications

The Foundation for the Horse earned the top honor in the nonprofit video category at the recent American Horse Publications (AHP) Equine Media Awards for the video, “Making CONNECTIONS That Transform the Lives of Horses.” Originally produced for the 2025 American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) Convention, the video highlights The Foundation’s mission and the vital role of its supporters. Watch the award-winning video at https://youtu.be/B-wa436UWo4.

The Foundation for the Horse marketing manager Jay Buckner accepted the award at the 2026 AHP Equine Media Conference, held May 14-16 in Lexington, Ky. The national competition attracted more than 400 entries from across the equine industry in categories spanning editorial, graphic design, and multimedia.

“This recognition represents more than a single video; it reflects the strength of the equine community and the people who make The Foundation’s work possible every day,” said Buckner.

Featuring stories from Olympic gold medalist Melanie Smith Taylor, entrepreneur Robert Mallet, and Coyote Rock Ranch owner and president Sue Hagerty, the video highlights the mission-driven impact behind The Foundation’s work for the horse.

Judges noted that the video “did a great job of laying the groundwork for what The Foundation does and showcasing how it has impacted riders and horses’ lives for the better.”

View the full list of 2026 AHP Equine Media Award winners: https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/2026.AHP_.EMA_.Results.FINAL_.pdf

Media Contact:

Jay Buckner

jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org