CONTACT:

The Freelance Remuda

freelanceremuda@gmail.com

The Freelance Remuda Launches Cohort for Aspiring Equine Media Professionals

This December, college students and recent graduates in media can access unprecedented guidance in launching an equine media career through The Freelance Remuda Cohort. Beginning in January 2027, the Freelance Remuda Cohort is a three-month program hosted by longtime freelance professionals Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars, designed to help participants launch equine media careers, or kick off a freelance business.

During this three-month cohort, a small group of participants will join monthly calls with Byars and Boatwright, where they will: take inventory of skills and learn what needs improvement prior to apply for a job, build a portfolio and online presence, craft pitches, and discover how to find job postings and potential clients. The result: Cohort participants will be ready to apply for equine media jobs, or pitch content to equine media publications or brands.

“We want to bridge the gap between classroom and career,” Boatwright said. “There’s no program like ours available that is tailored to help start a career specifically in equine media. We want to invest in the future of our industry.”

Boatwright and Byars are the founders of The Freelance Remuda Podcast and resource for freelance professionals navigating the equine media landscape. Since 2017, they have shared their expertise through The Freelance Remuda Podcast episodes, blog posts, one-on-one mentorships and workshops. Both equine media pros are frequent guest instructors and speakers at agricultural communications classes at universities, American Horse Publication conference sessions and Texas chapters of Ag Communicators of Tomorrow. Boatwrights’ and Byars’ goal has always been to elevate equine media.

“Starting in equine media, both Abigail and I benefitted from full time positions at longstanding equine magazines, which is not the norm for today’s incoming media professional,” Byars said.“Our goal has been to educate and uplift the next generation to tell the ‘horse stories’ that we love to write and photograph. This Cohort will take it a step further and provide a map, in essence, to a career in equine media.”

Currently, Boatwright is the Western Life Todaymagazine editor and is the contract managing editor for APHA Media publications, where she was previously on staff as assistant editor; Byars is the former Reined Cow Horse News editor, as well as Western Horseman assistant editor. Armed with that experience in addition to working for more than a decade as freelancers, Boatwright and Byars’ are uniquely positioned to offer real-world expertise to this cohort.

The Freelance Remuda Cohort is $399. The application window opens December 7, 2026, and closes December 20, 2026. Space is limited to five participants for a close-knit community and access to mentors.

For more information and to sign up for The Freelance Remuda email list, or Cohort waitlist, go tofreelanceremuda.com/cohort.

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About The Freelance Remuda Podcast

The Freelance Remuda is a podcast about navigating the equine media frontier. Co-hosted by seasoned freelance professionals Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars, the podcast explores the trials and triumphs surrounding life as a freelancer in equine media, while sharing valuable tips from equine media editors and creatives doing what they love. The dictionary lists a remuda as: re•mu•da (noun): a herd of horses that have been saddle-broken from which ranch hands choose their mounts for the day. The Freelance Remuda’s mission is to help train up a herd of professionals specializing in horses, from which editors and businesses in equine media can hire to do great work. Find and subscribe to the podcast wherever you choose to listen, and for more information, go to freelanceremuda.com.

For more information, contact

Abigail Boatwright, podcast co-host at (210) 414-6761

Kate Bradley Byars, podcast co-host at (713) 907-4329

freelanceremuda@gmail.com