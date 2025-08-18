The Freelance Remuda Podcast Announces Episode 58: Reinvention with Ross Hecox

A focus on editorial and freelance life led the Freelance Remuda Podcast co-hosts Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars and special guest Ross Hecox into their discussion in “Episode 58: Reinvention with Ross Hecox,” which on Tuesday, August 12. Hecox joined the freelance ranks following his time as Western Horseman editor and now hosts his own podcast, “Cowboy Life,” as well as working for multiple major equine publications.

The podcast, which is in its eighth year, promotes education among freelancers in the equine media industry, including how to work with other professionals, like Hecox and the hosts discuss in this episode. The Freelance Remuda Podcast guests continually share everything an equine media professional needs to know to be successful in the industry.

“Over our years in the industry, Kate and I have both worked with Ross in various capacities,” Boatwright said. “We talk about his career and shifting with the times, and we really appreciated his insights on the state of publishing, and being lifelong storytellers.”

The Freelance Remuda Podcast is produced for freelance professionals who are navigating the equine media frontier. The hosts start each episode with talk that centers on their own freelance careers, what’s challenging and what is new with their work and the industry. In Episode 58, the hosts discuss their summertime activities and the upcoming private media coverage Bradley Byars was set to do at the American Quarter Horse Association Youth World Championship Show. Boatwright was excited to take notes from Hecox and look up a new magazine when she headed to New Mexico, always on the lookout for other opportunities to write.

“Speaking with Ross was like speaking with an old friend, and he is! We first met when he hired me in 2010, and that camaraderie is felt throughout the episode,” Bradley Byars said. “Ross didn’t hold back, discussing a decline in print opportunities, how he makes freelance life work, and offers advice to up-and-coming writers. It was one of my favorite conversations.”

The episodes launch every other month, with additional guest blogs and special vlog content available regularly at freelanceremuda.com. Educational information is shared, as well as job opportunities, in the private Freelance Remuda Facebook Group. In addition, this year, the Freelance Remuda launched a press release writing service, and continues to offer expertise in writing and distributing releases focused on the ag and Western industries.

Launched in 2017, The Freelance Remuda Podcast offers subscribers, followers and listeners a wealth of information about equine media, whether post in a blog or vlog on the website or produced in a podcast. While the episodes are available on freelanceremuda.com, through Apple Podcasts and Spotify, the Freelance Remuda blog at freelancremuda.com continues to spotlight a variety of creators. Additionally, video clips from the Boatwright and Bradley Byars visiting with guests are posted to The Freelance Remuda’s YouTube channel. Learn more about The Freelance Remuda and sign up to receive updates and exclusive content at freelanceremuda.com or connect on social media at facebook.com/freelanceremuda, instagram.com/freelanceremuda.

About The Freelance Remuda Podcast

The Freelance Remuda is a podcast about navigating the equine media frontier. Co-hosted by seasoned freelance professionals Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars, the podcast explores the trials and triumphs surrounding life as a freelancer in equine media, while sharing valuable tips from equine media editors and creatives doing what they love. The dictionary lists a remuda as: re•mu•da (noun): a herd of horses that have been saddle-broken from which ranch hands choose their mounts for the day. The Freelance Remuda’s mission is to help train up a herd of professionals specializing in horses, from which editors and businesses in equine media can hire to do great work. Find and subscribe to the podcast wherever you choose to listen, and for more information, go to freelanceremuda.com.

