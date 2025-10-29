The Freelance Remuda Podcast Announces Episode 59: Unpacking Media Package Pricing

The evolution of equine media continues to popularize on video creation and private media, and to that topic, The Freelance Remuda Podcast co-hosts Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars spoke with guest Chelsea Lothrop in “Episode 59: Unpacking Media Package Pricing,” which launched in October. Lothrop, a photographer and content creator based on the East Coast, gets into the nitty gritty of pricing for clients and working private media at events.

The Freelance Remuda Podcast is produced for freelance professionals who are navigating the equine media frontier. The podcast, which is in its eighth year, promotes education among freelancers in the equine media industry, including how to work with other professionals and navigate changes in the industry. The Freelance Remuda Podcast guests generously share valuable insight on what an equine media professional needs to know to be successful in the industry, like working as a private media creator with an official photographer at an event.

“Having a dedicated content creator is becoming more necessary and important to clients, such as horse trainers, stallion owners, and breeders,” said Bradley Byars. “Having served as a private media creator for two clients and worked my first major event which required a private media fee in 2025, I was excited to visit with Chelsea to hear the similarities and differences in how the Western world and English industry navigate private media at events.”

In Episode 59, the hosts kick off the episode with a discussion about changes in the editorial industry, including nabbing last-minute assignments. Lothrop joined the episode in segment two and jumped into the talk about how equine media has evolved since she began working. Her advice on cost of doing business will resonate with listeners.

“I started with courses online and went from there, and it’s less scary than it sounds,” Lothrop said. “You have to get over the mental resistance of [figuring out your cost of doing business]. At each show, I have a spreadsheet that goes along with the expenses I have at each show, like food, the photographer pass, travel, if I’ll have a second shooter and paying for their pass. I factor in a concession on meals, and I factor in a cushion. There is always something unexpected that comes up. Once I have my number, that is my baseline. Then, I figure out what I need to pay myself. That comes from the ‘scary’ cost of doing business spreadsheet.”

The episodes launch every other month, with additional guest blogs and special vlog content available regularly at freelanceremuda.com. Educational information is shared, as well as job opportunities, in the private Freelance Remuda Facebook Group. In addition, this year, the Freelance Remuda launched a press release writing service, and continues to offer expertise in writing and distributing releases focused on the ag and Western industries.

“Chelsea talked a lot about the value of mentorship in our episode, and Kate and I agree,” Boatwright said. “Our Freelance Remuda Mentorship Program continues to offer our clients one-on-one guidance and encouragement as they look to level up in equine media—even as our industry evolves.”

Launched in 2017, The Freelance Remuda Podcast offers subscribers, followers and listeners a wealth of information about equine media, whether post in a blog or vlog on the website or produced in a podcast. While the episodes are available on freelanceremuda.com, through Apple Podcasts and Spotify, the Freelance Remuda blog at freelancremuda.com continues to spotlight a variety of creators. Additionally, video clips from the Boatwright and Bradley Byars visiting with guests are posted to The Freelance Remuda’s YouTube channel. Learn more about The Freelance Remuda and sign up to receive updates and exclusive content at freelanceremuda.com or connect on social media at facebook.com/freelanceremuda, instagram.com/freelanceremuda.

About The Freelance Remuda Podcast

The Freelance Remuda is a podcast about navigating the equine media frontier. Co-hosted by seasoned freelance professionals Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars, the podcast explores the trials and triumphs surrounding life as a freelancer in equine media, while sharing valuable tips from equine media editors and creatives doing what they love. The dictionary lists a remuda as: re•mu•da (noun): a herd of horses that have been saddle-broken from which ranch hands choose their mounts for the day. The Freelance Remuda’s mission is to help train up a herd of professionals specializing in horses, from which editors and businesses in equine media can hire to do great work. Find and subscribe to the podcast wherever you choose to listen, and for more information, go to freelanceremuda.com.

