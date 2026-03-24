The Future of Made-to-Measure: LM Boots’ Bold New Technology

Steeped in tradition, powered by technology, LM Boots debuts scan-fitting for the perfect boot and invites everyone to step in.

Wellington, Fla.- March 24, 2026 – For 120 years, La Mundial Custom Boots (LM Boots) has handcrafted boots for equestrians who demand the best. The Rivas family’s designs, premium leathers and meticulous construction have earned a reputation as the rider’s wearable works of art built to perform as beautifully as they look. In April, LM Boots will launch their proprietary LM Master Fit Scan® at the 2026 FEI World Cup™ Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. The laser-measuring device captures precise three-dimensional measurements of the leg and foot, delivering a custom fit of unprecedented accuracy. The result isn’t technology replacing artisans—it’s artisans with superpowers.

A Game-Changer for Every Rider — Especially Those Left Behind

For many equestrians, finding properly fitted riding boots has always been a frustrating compromise. Off-the-rack options fail to account for limb differences, prosthetics, braces or individual fit requirements. The LM Master Fit Scan® changes that, creating an opening for para-equestrians and riders with unique physical needs to access footwear designed entirely around them.

Get Scanned – Experience It Before the World Debut

Members of the media are invited to visit LM Boots’ Wellington store to experience the LM Master Fit Scan® ahead of its FEI World Cup™ debut. Please call/text ahead to schedule. Following the launch, the technology will be available at the most important international equestrian competitions across North America each year, as well as at LM Boots’ Wellington and Ocala locations.

Press Conference Planned

LM Boots made the official uniform riding boots for the City of Dallas, Texas, Police Department, Mounted Police Patrol. The officers loved their boots so much that now the Dallas Motorcycle Unit officers want LM Boots. All 24 officers of the Motorcycle Unit will be fitted for boots with

the LM Master Fit Scan® at LM Boots’ exhibitor booth #1 at the 2026 FEI World Cup™ Finals at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, April 8, 3:00 p.m. All media are invited.

MEDIA ASSETS

About LM Boots

LM Boots originated in Ecuador in 1906 and is now in its fifth generation of family ownership under the Rivas family. With stores in Wellington, Florida, steps from Wellington International; Ocala, Florida, on the grounds of the World Equestrian Center; and a master craft facility in Quito, Ecuador, a region celebrated for its exceptional leather and skilled artisans — LM Boots serves equestrians of multiple disciplines across North America through 30 brand representatives and appearances at premier equestrian events.

In this 120th anniversary year, LM Boots is offering special pricing and complimentary add-ons. Visit LMboots.com and follow LM Boots on social media to explore the collections and discover the riders who wear them.

Interview Opportunities

The business leaders of the Rivas family. Media contact will arrange media interviews in advance.

Media Contact

Carrie Wirth, (612) 209-0310, carrie@eqmedia.agency

Address

LM BOOTS

12794 W. Forest Hill Blvd. 8-B

Wellington FL 33414

Monday – Friday

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

+1 (561) 331 4000

Media Contact

Carrie Wirth

(612) 209-0310

carrie@eqmedia.agency