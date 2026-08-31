FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 1, 2026

View release and photos here

Contact: Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

The Future of Our Horses Starts With Young Riders: Announcing New EQUUS Foundation IEA #HorseProtectors Team Award

The EQUUS Foundation and the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) are excited to introduce the EQUUS Foundation IEA #HorseProtectors Team Award, a new opportunity for IEA teams to learn more about equine welfare, volunteer with an EQUUS Foundation Equine Welfare Network (EWN) equine charity and compete for up to $2,000 in awards.

The award is designed to introduce young riders to the work of EQUUS Foundation Guardian and Mentor charities and to encourage them to become involved in protecting horses both now and throughout their lives.

“Being part of the horse community comes with a responsibility to understand and care about the welfare of horses,” said Dr. Karin Bump, EQUUS Foundation Chief Operating Officer. “The #HorseProtectors Team Award gives young riders an opportunity to learn by getting involved. We hope they will come away with a better understanding of equine welfare and a desire to continue making a difference.”

“This award comes at such a pivotal time in our history of and responsibility to care for horses,” says IEA Board President and Coach, Dustin Boehmer. “The time for improvement in welfare is now! I am personally proud and continuously advocating for IEA’s long-standing devotion to horses and their well-being, in my own team and as President of the Board of Directors. We could not be more elated to partner with the EQUUS Foundation in further recognizing this cause.”

For more than 25 years, the EQUUS Foundation has worked to protect America’s horses and advance the horse-human bond. Through education, advocacy and its Equine Welfare Network, the Foundation connects the public with organizations working to improve the lives of horses and provide care for horses at risk.

“Young people play an important role in the future of the horse industry and in the future of equine welfare. Whether they become trainers, veterinarians, instructors, volunteers, horse owners or other equine professionals, today’s riders help shape how horses are cared for tomorrow,” continued Bump.

Participating IEA teams will select a Guardian or Mentor from the EQUUS Foundation Equine Welfare Network (EWN) and complete a volunteer project supporting its work with horses. Projects may be completed in person or remotely. For students whose schools require community service or volunteer hours, time spent on the project may also qualify toward those requirements, subject to individual school policies.

After completing their project, teams will submit an essay describing what they learned, how their project benefited the organization and the horses it serves, and what the experience meant to the team. The project and essay will be important parts of the award selection process.

The winning team will receive $2,000 if it conducts a fundraising activity for its selected EWN organization and raises at least $500.

If the team does not conduct a fundraising activity or does not raise at least $500, the team will receive $1,500, with the remaining $500 donated directly to the charity selected by the team.

Registration for the 2026-2027 #HorseProtectors Team Award opens September 1, 2026, and closes at midnight on January 15, 2027. Volunteer projects must be completed in time to submit the required essay by March 15, 2027. Judging will take place during the first two weeks of April, with the goal of announcing the winner before the IEA Hunt Seat & Dressage National Finals.

The EQUUS Foundation and IEA encourage riders, coaches, volunteers, families and the broader equine community to support this new opportunity and encourage IEA teams to participate.

Learn more at equusfoundation.org/horseprotectors-award



ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA): Now celebrating their 25th year, the IEA has over 14,000 youth in grades 4-12 and adult members participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage events. IEA connects equestrians nationally through team competition and educational opportunities that build community and foster leadership. With core values that include Horsemanship, Accessibility, Integrity, Community and Leadership, IEA is where the future of equestrian sport begins. Learn more at www.RideIEA.org.