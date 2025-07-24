The Greatest Racehorse History Forgot GREYHOUND

The Remarkable Story of the Legendary Racehorse Who Inspired a Nation

CHERYL L. ERIKSEN

He was unbeatable like Man O’ War, had record-breaking speed like Secretariat, and was loved by the fans and everyone who knew him like Seabiscuit. While any fan of harness racing will know and talk of Greyhound with deep reverence, outside the world of harness racing—where horses race at the trot or pace, pulling a sulky—he is almost completely unknown.

An ugly, awkward underdog in his early years, Greyhound blossomed into a champion under the care of a millionaire entrepreneur owner, a veteran trainer-driver, and a young caretaker who acted as bodyguard, public relations guru, and valet for the horse in his care. Developing into the fastest trotter in history with a record that stood for over thirty years, Greyhound was a celebrity in his day—a horse with such an enigmatic personality some swore he was part human.

Brought to life in these pages with painstaking detail and meticulous research, Greyhound’s story is both colorful and entertaining. With hundreds of historical photographs and racing artifacts, many shared with the public for the first time, and a compendium of race results from the heyday of harness racing, this is more than a feel-good success story—it’s the historical record racing enthusiasts have been waiting for. Greyhound is a book for anyone who has known the love of a great horse and everyone who finds inspiration in a true underdog story.

CHERYL L. ERIKSEN is an author, blogger, horse midwife, and eternal student of equine behavior and communication. She earned her Master of Social Work from Western Michigan University, and she has spent decades as an equine professional in multiple areas of the industry, including trainer, veterinary assistant, foaling attendant for well-known Standardbred and Thoroughbred farms in central Kentucky, and in the field of equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning. She has developed and taught continuing education courses on equine-assisted therapy, and speaks on a variety of topics, including trauma and resiliency, college lectures on foaling, and her own experience with PTSD and the healing power of the horse-human relationship. She currently resides in the historic Bluegrass region of Kentucky (followmefriendbook.com).

