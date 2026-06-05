The historic Four Sixes Ranch announces a new partnership with STAY-TUFF FENCE 

GUTHRIE, TEXAS — The historic Four Sixes Ranch is proud to announce a new partnership with STAY-TUFF, a leading manufacturer of agricultural fencing products and solutions serving ranchers, landowners, and agricultural operations across the country. Founded in 2000, STAY-TUFF has become widely recognized for its durable fencing systems, high-tensile wire products, and commitment to long-lasting, low-maintenance solutions for the agricultural industry.

The partnership brings together two brands deeply rooted in the traditions of ranching and stewardship of the land, while remaining committed to innovation and operational excellence in the modern agricultural industry.

“At STAY-TUFF, we build fencing solutions for ranchers who demand long-term performance, and there’s no better partner to represent that standard than 6666 Ranch,” said Kyle Bading, Senior Line Manager at STAY-TUFF.

Fencing plays a critical role in daily ranch operations, from livestock management and pasture rotation to protecting valuable horses and cattle across large-scale ranching environments.

“Proper fencing is an important component of effective ranch management,” said Nathan Canaday, DVM, President of Operations at the Four Sixes Ranch. “It helps ensure the safety and containment of our livestock while supporting the long-term health and functionality of the ranch. Partnering with STAY-TUFF gives us confidence that we are using products built to withstand the demands of a working ranch while helping us continue operating at the highest standard.”

Known for producing one of the broadest lines of agricultural fencing products on the market, STAY-TUFF manufactures fencing systems designed for durability, impact resistance, and long-term performance in demanding ranch and agricultural environments.

Established in 1870, the Four Sixes Ranch has become one of the most recognized ranch brands in the world, known for raising elite American Quarter Horses and Black Angus cattle while preserving the traditions and values of the American West.

For more information on the Four Sixes Ranch, visit 6666ranch.com, and for more information on STAY-TUFF, visit staytuff.com. For the social media announcement, click here.

Media Contact:

Carley Myers

cmyers@6666ranch.com