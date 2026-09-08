The Horse In Focus Launches 2026 Equine Photography Industry Survey

Industry-wide research aims to provide a clearer picture of the business, working practices and changing landscape of professional equine photography.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — September 8, 2026 — The Horse In Focus has launched the 2026 Equine Photography Industry Survey, an industry-wide research project designed to gather information about the photographers working in equine photography, their businesses and the changing professional landscape.

Equine photography encompasses a wide range of specialties, business models and markets, yet relatively little current data exists about the people doing the work. The survey will examine areas including professional experience, business structure, services, pricing, workload, clients, technology and some of the challenges photographers face in building and maintaining sustainable businesses.

“The conversations we have about the equine photography industry are often based on individual experiences or what we happen to see within our own circles,” said Suzanne Sylvester, publisher of The Horse In Focus. “This survey is an opportunity to step back and develop a broader picture based on information from photographers working throughout the industry.”

Participation is open to working equine photographers, including those operating full-time and part-time photography businesses as well as photographers working professionally alongside another career.

The survey will be open September 8 through September 30, 2026, with participation limited to 1,000 respondents.

Survey participants may separately choose to enter a drawing for a $25 Starbucks gift card. Contact information submitted for the prize drawing is collected separately from survey responses.

Results from the research will be analyzed and shared through The Horse In Focus, with findings intended to contribute to broader conversations about the business and future of equine photography.

Take the 2026 Equine Photography Industry Survey:

https://thehorseinfocus.com/?page_id=834



About The Horse In Focus

The Horse In Focus explores the business, professional practice and evolving landscape of equine photography and media. Through long-form articles, industry analysis, research and education, THIF provides working photographers and the broader equine media community with practical information and thoughtful discussion about the profession.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Sylvester

Publisher, The Horse In Focus

suzanne@ssylvesterholdings.com