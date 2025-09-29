The Horse Review Seeks Nominations for Four Prestigious Equestrian Awards

Memphis, TN, September 29, 2025 – The Horse Review, a leading equestrian publication, has officially opened nominations for four distinct awards programs designed to honor excellence and impact across the horse industry. The magazine invites the public to submit nominations for the Equine-Assisted Therapy Impact Awards, Young Riders Who Lead, Leading US Influential Equestrians, and Outstanding Veterinary Impact Awards.

The Equine-Assisted Therapy Impact Awards recognize certified therapists, therapy programs, and therapy horses that enhance lives through innovative equine-assisted therapies. Nominations for these leaders in physical, occupational, and mental health services are open until December 15, 2025.

Nominations can be submitted here: https://forms.gle/H8GMpPpNDCDV8VLJ7

Young Riders Who Lead program shines a spotlight on equestrians aged 10-18 who demonstrate exceptional horsemanship, leadership, and positive sportsmanship. This award celebrates young individuals who are positive role models in their communities. Nominations will be accepted until January 15, 2026.

Nominations can be submitted here: https://forms.gle/qCSpeSj3vKr8qzr56

Leading US Influential Equestrians award honors athletes, professionals, advocates, and educators who serve as role models and champions for the welfare of horses and the evolution of the equestrian sport. The nomination period for these influential figures closes on February 15, 2026.

Nominations can be submitted here: https://forms.gle/yQQKdtJV66NjKcJY8

The Outstanding Veterinary Impact Awards celebrate equine health professionals who make significant contributions to horse health. This includes educators, researchers, clinical practitioners, technicians, and nutritionists dedicated to equine well-being. The public can submit nominations until June 15, 2026.

Nominations can be submitted here: https://forms.gle/gQimmJbpSp7rCLSn7

About The Horse Review

Published since 1992, The Horse Review is a premier equestrian magazine committed to delivering trusted, ethical, and in-depth journalism to the horse community. With a focus on horse welfare, rider education, and the evolving equestrian industry, The Horse Review provides readers with thoughtful and educational features, news, and insights that matter most to horse owners, professionals, and enthusiasts. Known for its integrity and commitment to elevating equestrian voices, the magazine serves as both a resource and a platform for meaningful conversations across disciplines.

For award inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lauren Abbott, Publisher and Editor at labbott@thehorsereview.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Abbott﻿

﻿labbott@thehorsereview.com