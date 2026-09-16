The League and Of The West to Host Industry Town Hall on Staffing and Hiring Challenges in the Ag & Equine Event Industry

Free virtual Town Hall on September 24 will bring together show producers, venue managers, facility operators and industry professionals for an open conversation about today’s changing workforce.

The League of Agricultural & Equine Centers is partnering with Jessie Jarvis, founder of Of The West, to bring the industry together for a free virtual Town Hall focused on the realities of staffing and hiring in today’s ag and equine event environment.

The Town Hall will be held September 24, 2026, at 12 p.m. PDT / 1 p.m. MDT / 2 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. EDT via Zoom. The event is free and open to everyone; League membership is not required.

Jarvis will share what she is seeing across the industry, including changes in subcontractor availability, evolving compensation and pricing standards, hiring trends, and strategies organizations are using to attract and retain quality employees and contractors.

Just as importantly, the Town Hall is designed to create an open dialogue among the people experiencing these challenges firsthand.

Show producers, venue managers, facility operators and other industry professionals are encouraged to bring their questions, share their experiences and discuss what is — and is not — working within their organizations.

“Staffing impacts nearly every part of producing a successful event, from facility operations and customer service to livestock management and event execution,” said Dana Jensen, Managing Director of The League of Agricultural & Equine Centers. “This Town Hall gives our industry an opportunity to have an honest conversation, learn from one another and better understand how workforce expectations are changing.”

Rather than a traditional webinar, the Town Hall will emphasize peer-to-peer discussion and practical insight. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear different perspectives from across the industry and take ideas back to their own events, venues and organizations.

EVENT DETAILS

The League Town Hall Series x Of The West: Staffing & Hiring in the Ag & Equine Event Industry

Date: September 24, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. PDT | 1 p.m. MDT | 2 p.m. CDT | 3 p.m. EDT

Location: Virtual via Zoom

Cost: Free

Who Can Attend: Open to all industry professionals — League membership is not required

Registration: TOWN HALL REGISTRATION LINK



About The League of Agricultural & Equine Centers

The League of Agricultural & Equine Centers is a professional organization dedicated to supporting agricultural and equine facilities, event professionals and industry partners through education, networking, collaboration and the exchange of industry knowledge and best practices.

About Of The West

Of The West connects employers and professionals throughout the Western, agricultural and equine industries, helping organizations find qualified talent while providing career resources and opportunities for people who want to build their careers within the Western industry.

MEDIA CONTACT

The League of Agricultural & Equine Centers

Charly Petrek

Hello@theleaguehub.org