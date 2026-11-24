The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers Announces 2027 Annual Symposium and Winter Footing Academy in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for two premier educational events dedicated to advancing the agricultural and equine facility industry.

The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers is excited to announce its 2027 Annual Symposium, taking place January 24-27, 2027, at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. In conjunction with the Symposium, The League will host its Winter Footing Academy on January 22-23, 2027.

These educational events bring together agricultural and equine facility managers, industry professionals, event producers, suppliers and business leaders from across the country to exchange ideas, strengthen industry relationships and explore innovative solutions that support the continued growth and success of the industry.

2027 Annual Symposium | January 24-27, 2027

The Annual Symposium provides attendees with valuable educational sessions, industry-leading speakers, interactive discussions, networking opportunities and facility tours designed to address the evolving needs of agricultural and equine facilities.

Educational topics will include:

Leadership, accountability and professional development

Facility operations and maintenance

Contracts, legal considerations and risk management

Staffing and workforce development

Arena management and footing practices

Emerging industry trends and technologies

Industry roundtable discussions

Whether attendees manage a large-scale event venue, a local agricultural facility or an equestrian center, the Symposium offers practical knowledge, resources and meaningful connections that can be applied directly to their operations.

Winter Footing Academy | January 22-23, 2027

The Winter Footing Academy offers specialized education for professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of arena footing, preparation and maintenance.

Through classroom instruction and practical learning opportunities, participants will gain insight into footing materials, equipment, moisture management, arena preparation and maintenance techniques that support consistent performance and promote the safety of both horses and riders.

The Footing Academy is designed for facility managers, arena maintenance personnel, equipment operators and equine industry professionals looking to expand their technical knowledge and improve arena conditions.

Registration Is Now Open

The League invites industry professionals to join us in Las Vegas for an exciting opportunity to learn, collaborate and connect with others who share a commitment to advancing the agricultural and equine facility industry.

For registration, event information and additional details, visit:

https://www.theleaguehub.org/annual-symposium

About The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers

The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the agricultural and equine facility industry through education, networking, professional development and the exchange of industry knowledge. The League connects facility managers, industry partners and professionals to promote operational excellence, innovation and the long-term success of agricultural and equine venues.

To learn more about The League, visitwww.theleaguehub.org.