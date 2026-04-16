The League hosting Forum: The Benefit of Having AED Machines at your Facility

THE LEAGUE OF AGRICULTURE AND EQUINE CENTERS to Host Online Forum on the Benefits of AED Machines at Equine and Event Facilities

Online — April 2026 — THE LEAGUE is proud to announce an upcoming online forum, “The Benefit of Having AED Machines at Your Facility,” taking place on April 30th at 2:00 PM (EST). This timely and informative session will focus on the critical role Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) play in emergency preparedness—particularly within equine, agricultural, and multi-use event facilities.

In environments where large crowds, physically demanding activities, and remote locations are common, having access to an AED can mean the difference between life and death during a cardiac emergency. This forum will provide valuable insight into how AEDs improve response times, increase survival rates, and contribute to a safer environment for exhibitors, staff, and spectators alike.

Attendees will gain practical knowledge on:

The life-saving impact of AED accessibility

Best practices for AED placement and maintenance

Staff training and emergency preparedness planning

Considerations specific to equine and livestock event settings

“This forum is about empowering facilities and organizations to be prepared when it matters most,” said Charly Petrek , Sales and Events Manager at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, TX. “Whether you host horse shows, rodeos, or community events, having an AED on-site is a critical component of responsible facility management.”

This online forum is open to facility managers, event producers, equine professionals, agricultural organizations, and anyone invested in improving safety standards within their operations.

Event Details:

What: Online Forum – The Benefit of Having AED Machines at Your Facility

When: April 30, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM (EST)

Where: Online https://www.laec.info/

Thank you

The League



Media Contact:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com