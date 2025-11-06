The League Incentivizes New Members to Join the National Conversation Shaping the Future of Equine and Agricultural Events

AIKEN, SC (Nov 5, 2025) With expanded membership categories, new members who register for the 2026 Symposium in Nashville receive exclusive introductory savings on annual membership.

The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers (The League) is inviting professionals across the equine and agricultural event landscape to become part of a growing national network that connects facilities, producers, and educators shaping the future of the industry.

For the first time, The League is welcoming new member classes—including event producers and young professionals—to join its collaborative community. To celebrate this expansion, new members who join in conjunction with the January 2026 Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee, will receive exclusive introductory membership savings of 35% off their annual membership prices. New members must sign up by December 1, 2025 to receive the discounted membership at LeagueAEC.com.

“The more diverse our members and the events they represent, the stronger our industry becomes,” said Dana Jensen, Executive Administrator of The League. “We’re inviting professionals from every corner of the equine and agricultural sectors to come together in Nashville and take part in a truly national conversation on excellence, education, and innovation.”

Empowering Professionals. Elevating the Industry.

Membership in The League opens access to premier education, certification, and collaboration through:

Annual Symposium – A three-day national event featuring top industry voices, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.

Footing Academies (FA101 & FA301) – In-person training on footing fundamentals, surface management, and discipline-specific practices.

CMEC Certification – The only formal certification program for equine facility management, developed with Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Ongoing Learning – Bi-monthly virtual forums, exclusive newsletters, and on-demand access to educational content.

Professional Network Access – A nationwide membership directory and job board connecting facilities, producers, and partners.

Exclusive Member Benefits – Savings on products and services from League sponsors.

About The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers

Founded in 1998, The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers advances the industry by championing operational excellence, professional development, and shared standards for events by empowering the people behind them. Through premier education, resources, and certifications, The League fosters a collaborative community driving a better future for agricultural and equine professionals, their events, the exhibitors and attendees.

Learn more about membership, upcoming events, and the 2026 Symposium at www.LeagueAEC.com or by contacting:

Membership Inquiries:

The League Membership Team

InfoLeagueMembership@gmail.com

General, Sponsorship, or Symposium Inquiries:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com

www.LeagueAEC.com

Media Inquiries, Interviews + Photo requests:

Chelsea Sutton

CEO, ConsultMent Agency

252-717-9919

Chelsea@Consultment.Agency

