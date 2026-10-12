The League of Ag & Equine Centers Unveils New Website and Opens Registration for 2027 Annual Symposium

The League of Agricultural & Equine Centers Launches New Website and Announces Two Major Educational Events for 2027

New Look. Same League. Bigger Things Ahead!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – October 9, 2026 – The League of Agricultural & Equine Centers (The League) is excited to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, www.theleaguehub.org, along with the opening of registration for its 2027 Annual Symposium.

The League is also preparing to host two consecutive educational events in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning with the 2027 Footing Academy, January 21-23, followed by the 2027 Annual League Symposium, January 24-26, at South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.

Together, these events reflect The League’s continued commitment to providing specialized education, professional development, and valuable networking opportunities for agricultural and equine facility professionals nationwide.

Two Events. One Destination. Endless Opportunities to Learn.

The League will kick off its educational programming with the Footing Academy, January 21-23, 2027, offering specialized education focused on arena footing, maintenance, management practices, and the importance of quality footing for equine performance and safety.

Immediately following, The League will host its Annual Symposium, January 24-26, 2027, bringing together facility managers, event professionals, and industry partners for educational sessions, facility tours, networking, and discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing agricultural and equine venues.

By hosting these events back-to-back, The League is creating an opportunity for attendees to participate in six consecutive days of industry-focused education and collaboration in one destination.

Registration for the 2027 Annual Symposium is now open! Visit www.theleaguehub.org to register, explore the new website, and learn more about The League’s upcoming events.