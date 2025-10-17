The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers Expands – Welcomes Producers, Young Professionals, and Industry Partners

New membership categories open doors for event producers, young professionals, and industry partners ahead of January 2026 Symposium

AIKEN, SC — Oct 15, 2025 — The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers (The League) – North America’s premier professional association serving venues and professionals who power agricultural and equine events – announced the expansion of its membership structure to include new categories designed to reflect the full spectrum of industry stakeholders. This milestone affirms The League’s commitment to collaboration, shared standards, and the sustainable growth of events.

“For decades, The League has represented the nation’s premier and developing facilities, providing education, certification, and peer connection to those managing and supporting equine and agricultural event facilities,” said Dana Jensen, Executive Administrator of The League. “Expanding our membership creates a more inclusive and representative community—bridging the gap between venues and producers, ensuring every voice is at the table as we advance the industry together.”

New Membership Classes

The League now offers 5 membership categories:

Center Membership – Available to facilities and/or fairgrounds with the capacity to host sanctioned and non-sanctioned agricultural and equine events.

Affiliate Membership ( new )- Available to organizations and entities that manage, produce, and/or sanction equine, livestock, and other agricultural shows and events.

Young Pro Membership ( new ) – Open to individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 working in and/or pursuing a degree in a field related to the agricultural and/or equine industry or facility management.

“As an event manager and producer, I’ve always known that success is very closely tied to the facilities and teams I work alongside. Being welcomed into The League formalizes that partnership and gives producers a seat at the table where standards are set and the future is shaped. It’s exciting to know our voices can help strengthen the entire industry,” says Cheryl Cody, President of Pro Management, Inc. Cody is an NRHA Hall of Fame and National Cowgirl Museum Hall of Fame inductee and has managed industry leading events such as The National Reining Horse Association Futurity and Derby in Oklahoma City, Taylor Sheridan’s The Run For A Million in Las Vegas, NRCHA premier events, and many more.

“This expansion recognizes that the success of a facility is intertwined with the success of its event producers, partners, and future professionals,” said Joe LaFollette, Executive Chair of The League’s Board of Directors. “By broadening our membership, we are building a stronger, more collaborative network that reflects the real dynamics of our industry.”

The League is proud to serve facilities from small and local venues like Sublette County Fairgrounds, with only 4 full time employees, to premier facilities such as South Point Arena, Hotel and Casino, home of events such as The Run For A Million and the World Series of Team Roping; and the Oklahoma State Fair Park, host to events like Cattleman’s Congress, the NRHA Futurity and Derby, the AQHA World Show. The extension of member categories aims to serve all corners of the equine and ag event industry – producers, service providers and students – who impact local events and international ones, bringing standardization, information and resources to all.

Building Toward the 2026 Symposium

The League’s Annual Symposium—set for January 2026—will be the first to welcome members across all five categories. The Symposium remains The League’s premier national gathering, offering their flagship Footing Academy©, continuing credits for the CMEC© (Certified Managers of Equine Centers) program, keynote speakers from industry pioneers, educational panels, and industry networking. Expanded membership ensures that this year’s event will reflect a broader cross-section of the industry, enriching dialogue and collaboration between both Western and English serving facilities, organizers, producers, young professionals, and partners.

About The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers

The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers, founded in 1998, advances the industry by championing operational excellence, professional development, and shared standards. Through premier education, resources, and certifications, The League fosters a collaborative community driving a better future for agricultural and equine professionals and their events.

