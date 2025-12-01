The League of Agriculture and Equine Centers Announces Industry-Wide Town Hall on Biosecurity Following Recent EHV-1 Outbreak

Fort Worth, TX — December 2025 — The League of Agriculture and Equine Centers (LAEC) will host a special industry-wide Town Hall on Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM EST to address biosecurity practices and facility response following the recent Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) outbreak.

This Town Hall is open to all equine and agricultural professionals, including facility managers, event producers, veterinarians, trainers, and industry partners. League membership is not required to participate.

The session will provide an opportunity for professionals across the country to discuss:

• Biosecurity protocols implemented during the outbreak

• Operational challenges faced at the facility level

• Lessons learned from mitigation and response efforts

• Recommendations and adjustments for future preparedness

“As facilities and industry leaders, our strength lies in what we learn from one another,” said Joe Lafollette, Chairman of The League. “This Town Hall is designed to foster open dialogue, share real-world experiences, and help guide consistent, informed responses to future biosecurity threats.”

The League encourages participation from organizations of all sizes and disciplines, recognizing that shared knowledge is essential to strengthening horse and livestock event safety nationwide.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

• Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

• Registration Link: https://www.laec.info/event-6458496

Reminder for Attendees: Take Advantage of the New Member Bundle

Participants who join the webinar will have the opportunity to take advantage of The League’s new member bundle, a limited-time offering designed to welcome and support new professionals entering the organization. This bundle includes access to expanded member categories, exclusive resources, and discounted entry into League programming for 2026. Additional details will be shared during the Town Hall. Check out the link HERE.

For more information about the Town Hall or The League of Agriculture and Equine Centers, please contact us at LeagueAEC@gmail.com or visit www.laec.info.

About The League of Agriculture and Equine Centers

The League of Agriculture and Equine Centers is dedicated to supporting the professionals who operate, manage, and serve agricultural and equestrian facilities across the country. Through collaboration, education, and industry leadership, the League works to strengthen operational excellence and support the long-term success of agriculture and equine event centers.

Media Contact:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com