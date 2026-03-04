The League Opens Registration for Footing Academy – 101: Intro to Footing at Will Rogers Memorial May 12-13, 2026

The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers (the League) is proud to announce that registration is now open for its highly anticipated Summer Footing Academy featuring its FA 101: An Introduction to Footing hosted at the renowned Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, TX on May 12-13.

The FA101: Intro to Footing offers a foundational yet in-depth introduction to footing science and arena surface management. The program is ideal for:

Facility directors and operators

Event managers and promoters

Administrators and coordinators

Maintenance and ground teams

Young professionals seeking to expand their expertise

Participants will gain a practical understanding of the critical components that influence arena performance, safety, and longevity.

By combining scientific principles with real-world application, the Footing Academy empowers participants to create and preserve champion-grade arena footing—enhancing both equine safety and competitive performance.

Course topics include:

Soil composition and structure fundamentals

Essential footing materials and blends

Environmental and usage variables that impact performance

Moisture management and control systems

Conditioning techniques for consistency and safety

Proper maintenance protocols to preserve optimal footing

“Quality footing is one of the most important investments a facility can make,” says Joe LaFollette, long-time Footing Chairman for the League and General Manager of Boulder Colorado Fairgrounds. “This academy provides accessible, practical education to help industry professionals make informed decisions that protect horses, riders, and the integrity of competition.”

Whether managing a multi-discipline agricultural complex or hosting elite equestrian events, the League’s Footing Academy provides the knowledge base necessary to elevate arena standards and long-term sustainability.

Registration is now open. Space may be limited.

League Membership is required.

For more information and to register, visit the League of Agricultural and Equine Centers website or contact the organization directly.

Empowering Professionals. Elevating the Industry.

Membership in The League opens access to premier education, certification, and collaboration through:

Annual Symposium – A three-day national event featuring top industry voices, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.

Footing Academies (FA101 & FA301) – In-person training on footing fundamentals, surface management, and discipline-specific practices.

CMEC Certification – The only formal certification program for equine facility management, developed with Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Ongoing Learning – Bi-monthly virtual forums, exclusive newsletters, and on-demand access to educational content.

Professional Network Access – A nationwide membership directory and job board connecting facilities, producers, and partners.

Exclusive Member Benefits – Savings on products and services from League sponsors.

About The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers

Founded in 1998, The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers advances the industry by championing operational excellence, professional development, and shared standards for events by empowering the people behind them. Through premier education, resources, and certifications, The League fosters a collaborative community driving a better future for agricultural and equine professionals, their events, the exhibitors and attendees.

Learn more about membership, upcoming events, and the 2026 Symposium at www.LeagueAEC.com or by contacting:

Membership Inquiries:

The League Membership Team

InfoLeagueMembership@gmail.com



General, Sponsorship, or Symposium Inquiries:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com

www.LeagueAEC.com

[Reprinting part or all of this press release is permitted as long as credit is attributed to the The League of Agricultural and Equine Centers and if possible, a link is provided to LeagueAEC.com}

Media Contact:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com