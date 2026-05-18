The League Town Hall: How to Attract, Rein and Structure Event Sponsorships

The League of Agriculture & Equine Centers is proud to announce its upcoming Town Hall discussion, “How to Attract, Rein, and Structure Event Sponsorships for Ag & Equine Events,” taking place on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Scheduled for 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

(11:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM MST / 1:00 PM CST), this interactive session will bring together professionals from across the agriculture and equine industries to engage in meaningful discussions surrounding sponsorship development, retention, and long-term partnership success.

This collaborative Town Hall is designed as an open forum—encouraging participation from all attendees rather than featuring a single speaker or presenter. Industry professionals at all levels are invited to share their experiences, challenges, and proven strategies for:

• Securing event sponsorships

• Building long-term sponsor relationships

• Developing structured sponsorship packages that deliver measurable value

Participants will gain valuable insights into aligning sponsor goals with event success, identifying new revenue opportunities, and enhancing the overall exhibitor and spectator experience.

Helping lead the discussion and answer questions during the Town Hall will be Christy Landwehr, Senior Director of Corporate Relations for the National Reining Horse Association. Landwehr has spent more than 40 years actively involved in the horse industry and has extensive experience in sponsorship development, marketing, strategic planning, and industry relations.

“The sponsorship world is ever evolving as is the marketing space,” says Christy Landwehr, Senior Director of Corporate Relations for the National Reining Horse Association. “Think of yourself as more of a marketer as you work with sponsors and not a salesperson and you will switch the narrative to find out what they want and exactly how to please them. Keeping up with both sponsorship and marketing trends is important to attract and retain sponsors.”

Attendance is open to all—membership is not required.

This session is ideal for event facility staff, promoters, event managers, breed and discipline association members, sponsors, exhibitors, and young professionals working within the ag and equine event space.

Following registration, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing the Zoom link, meeting ID, and passcode.

Register online today to reserve your spot.

For more information about The League of Agriculture & Equine Centers and upcoming events, please visit The League.

Media Contact:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com