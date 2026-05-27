The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg, Virginia will host an Open House on June 13

Join us on Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an Open House at the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center.
Learn about treatments and therapies that we offer to keep your equine athlete – or your trail buddy – performing at their best!
LIVE DEMONSTRATIONS will be held in the Jane and Stephen Hale Equine Performance Evaluation Center
Lameness Evaluation: Flexion Exam presented by Gustavo Zanotto, Clinical Assistant Professor of Sports Medicine and Lameness – 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Bandaging Demonstration presented by Emily Schaefer, Clinical Assistant Professor of Equine Emergency and Critical Care – 12:45 p.m.
Visit our Information Stations to learn about:
- Treatment options for dental and sinus disease
- Explore the world of equine dental and sinus health. Meet Bruno Malacarne, Resident, Equine Surgery, to discover common conditions that affect your horse’s teeth and sinuses and learn about the latest diagnostic and treatment options available to keep your horse comfortable and thriving.
- New developments in available treatment options for skin cancer in the horse
- Did you know that horses are susceptible to several types of skin cancer? Meet Elsa Ludwig, Clinical Assistant Professor of Equine Surgery, who has extensive experience in treating cutaneous tumors. Learn about H-FIRE, a form of electroporation used in combination with local chemotherapy to treat tumors that may not have responded to previous treatment.
- Colic and neonatal intensive care
- A behind-the-scenes look at how our team cares for some of our most critical patients. Meet Elizabeth MacDonald and Megan Marchitello, Clinical Instructors of Equine Medicine, to learn about the intensive inpatient management of horses experiencing colic as well as the specialized, around-the-clock care provided to compromised newborn foals.
- Hospital bandaging techniques
- Knowing how to bandage your horse in an emergency can make all the difference. Stop by this information station and meet Emily Schaefer, Clinical Assistant Professor of Equine and Emergency Care, to learn about the essential supplies every horse owner should have on hand, best practices for first aid wound management, and get some hands-on practice with bandaging techniques guided by our expert team.
Visit The Paul Goodness Podiatry Center: Ask the farrier! Do you have any questions about therapeutic shoeing techniques? Meet Goodness Farrier Associate Amy Sidwar-Seaver, MBA, APF-1, ESMT, LEED AP
About the Event
Registration to attend HERE
Complimentary Moo-Thru ice cream will be available to all attendees!
Areas of the Equine Medical Center featured in this program are wheelchair accessible. If you require accommodation to attend, please do not hesitate to contact us.
If you have any additional questions about this event, please email equinemedicalcenter@vt.edu or call (703) 771-6800.
Virginia Tech | Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center
17690 Old Waterford Road
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 771-6800 | equinemedicalcenter@vt.edu
Media Contact:
Sharon Peart
speart@vt.edu
703-771-6842