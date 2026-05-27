The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg, Virginia will host an Open House on June 13

Join us on Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an Open House at the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center.

Learn about treatments and therapies that we offer to keep your equine athlete – or your trail buddy – performing at their best!

LIVE DEMONSTRATIONS will be held in the Jane and Stephen Hale Equine Performance Evaluation Center

Lameness Evaluation: Flexion Exam presented by Gustavo Zanotto, Clinical Assistant Professor of Sports Medicine and Lameness – 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bandaging Demonstration presented by Emily Schaefer, Clinical Assistant Professor of Equine Emergency and Critical Care – 12:45 p.m.

Visit our Information Stations to learn about:

Visit The Paul Goodness Podiatry Center: Ask the farrier! Do you have any questions about therapeutic shoeing techniques? Meet Goodness Farrier Associate Amy Sidwar-Seaver, MBA, APF-1, ESMT, LEED AP

About the Event

Registration to attend HERE

Complimentary Moo-Thru ice cream will be available to all attendees!

Areas of the Equine Medical Center featured in this program are wheelchair accessible. If you require accommodation to attend, please do not hesitate to contact us.

If you have any additional questions about this event, please email equinemedicalcenter@vt.edu or call (703) 771-6800.

Virginia Tech | Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center

17690 Old Waterford Road

Leesburg, VA 20176

(703) 771-6800 | equinemedicalcenter@vt.edu

Media Contact:

Sharon Peart

speart@vt.edu

703-771-6842