The Mustang Classic Livestreaming on EQUESTRIAN+

2025 Mustang Classic Will Livestream for Free on EQUESTRIAN+ September 4-6

September 2, 2025 – EQUESTRIAN+ announced that the 2025 Mustang Classic will be livestreamed worldwide September 4-6 free of charge and without email registration.

The Mustang Classic is recognized as the richest mustang English competition, and features America’s iconic wild horses competing in dressage, show jumping and working equitation at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. The event highlights the versatility, trainability and athleticism of the American mustang in equestrian sport while also celebrating the unique partnerships formed between horse and rider. The twist, however, is that all mustangs must have been purchased or adopted through a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) holding facility or satellite event.

The free livestream on EQUESTRIAN+ removes all barriers to access, enabling both equestrian enthusiasts and new audiences to experience one of the most exciting and distinctive events in English competition. Viewers can tune in directly at Equestrianplus.com throughout the three-day event.

Event Highlights:

September 4: Opening day of competition, showcasing dressage and show jumping September 5: Working equitation featuring mustangs tackling challenging courses September 6: Finals and championship presentations

The Mustang Classic represents an important platform for raising awareness of the mustang’s value in English disciplines and offers fans around the globe the opportunity to engage with equestrian sport in a dynamic, accessible format.

Watch Live September 4-6 at Equestrianplus.com.

About EQUESTRIAN+

EQUESTRIAN+ is the premier digital platform for equestrian sport, offering live coverage, expert analysis, and original programming across disciplines. With a mission to expand access and inspire a global equestrian community, EQUESTRIAN+ delivers unmatched content for horse sport fans worldwide.

