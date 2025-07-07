The Muzzy Family/MZ Farms Extend their IEA National Travel Grant through the 2025-2026 Season

Monday, July 7, 2025 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is thrilled to announce the extension of the generous Muzzy Family/MZ Farms National Travel Grant through the 2025-2026 competition season. Established in 2021 by the Muzzy Family and MZ Farms, this impactful grant will continue providing critical financial assistance to IEA youth riders, ensuring equitable access to National Finals competitions across the Hunt Seat, Western, and Dressage disciplines.

Since its inception, The Muzzy Family/MZ Farms National Travel Grant has awarded $100,000, supporting IEA young riders in achieving their dream of attending National Finals. These grants assist riders who demonstrate financial need by covering expenses related to travel, accommodation, entry fees, and coaching fees necessary for attending the prestigious IEA National Finals.

Over the past five years, the grant has profoundly impacted 159 riders, significantly reduced financial barriers and promoted inclusiveness in equestrian sports. According to the IEA’s recent National Travel Grant Impact Report, recipients have shared compelling stories of how this grant enabled them to compete at a national level, an opportunity many expressed would otherwise have been unattainable.

Cathy Muzzy, Co-owner of MZ Farms remarked, “Steve and I continue to be inspired by the talent and dedication of IEA riders. It is deeply rewarding to see the tangible difference these grants make. Extending our commitment through 2026 ensures that more talented young riders have the opportunity to experience competition at the highest level without financial burden.”

IEA Co-founder and Executive Director Roxane Durant emphasized the transformative impact of the grant, stating, “The continued generosity of the Muzzy Family and MZ Farms embodies the spirit of community and equity at the heart of the IEA. This Travel Grant is crucial for our riders, significantly contributing to their athletic careers and personal growth.”

IEA riders, parents, and coaches can find application forms and full eligibility criteria on the official IEA website at www.rideiea.org. Applications will be accepted annually in alignment with each discipline’s National Finals event schedule.

###

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics by offering a unique draw-based competition format for young riders in grades 4-12, allowing them to compete without owning a horse or riding equipment, providing greater affordability and access to the sport. IEA has 15,000 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org

ABOUT MZ FARMS

MZ Farms LLC was founded by Steve and Cathy Muzzy. MZ Farms focuses on the development and training of young horses through the collaboration of our training partners, Cherry Hill Farm and Chestnut Hills. Located in Vista, California, MZ Farms provides lease horses and ponies for riders starting in walk-trot through Junior Hunters. MZ Farms gives back to the community by supporting education-oriented programs like the Interscholastic Equestrian Association and Metropolitan Equestrian Team because they equitably provide access to horses for all riders, even those who cannot afford their own horse or tack, because horses should be enjoyed by everyone. https://mzfarmsllc.com/