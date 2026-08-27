Buy the My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook

The My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook is now available! The Plaid Horse magazine’s popular series continues with an interactive workbook, designed for horse-loving kids on vacation who want to keep their minds sharp, their math skills growing, and their connection to the barn strong, even when they are away from the horses. Every problem in this book is rooted in the real world of horse shows, barns, riding rings, and the daily life of the people who live and work in the equestrian world. Nothing here is invented just to fill a page. These are the kinds of calculations that real riders, trainers, barn managers, and horse show organizers make every single day.

Currently On Sale Here!



Other Show Strides Workbooks:

My Show Strides Journal

My Show Strides Activity Book



Read the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help

Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn

Show Strides Vol.10: Derby Dreams