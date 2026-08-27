Buy the My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook
The My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook is now available! The Plaid Horse magazine’s popular series continues with an interactive workbook, designed for horse-loving kids on vacation who want to keep their minds sharp, their math skills growing, and their connection to the barn strong, even when they are away from the horses. Every problem in this book is rooted in the real world of horse shows, barns, riding rings, and the daily life of the people who live and work in the equestrian world. Nothing here is invented just to fill a page. These are the kinds of calculations that real riders, trainers, barn managers, and horse show organizers make every single day.
Other Show Strides Workbooks:
Read the Show Strides Series:
Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies
Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback
Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On
Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships
Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure
Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable
Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust
Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help
Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn
Show Strides Vol.10: Derby Dreams