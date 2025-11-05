The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Honors U.S. Charra Teams at Prestigious International Competition

Fort Worth, TX — November 5, 2025 — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (The Cowgirl) is making history this month as the only museum in the nation actively supporting charras — the skilled women equestrians of Mexican rodeo — through grants, recognition programs, and the creation of the first-ever U.S. archive of escaramuza teams and competitors.

As part of this commitment, The Cowgirl will present custom buckles crafted by Hebillas JA to the highest-scoring U.S. team competing at the 81st Congreso y Campeonato Nacional Charro (National Charro Championship) in Aguascalientes, Mexico — the most prestigious competition in Charrería which began October 17 and runs through November 9.

Representing The Cowgirl during the final week of the event will be Associate Executive Director Diana Vela, Ph.D.; Department Coordinator Ella Weishuhn; and Engagement Specialist Paola Pimienta. This marks a historic milestone — the first time The Cowgirl has traveled internationally to recognize equestrian women competing at the highest level of their sport.

“I’m incredibly proud we have supported and recognized these charras by sharing their history,” said Dr. Vela. “When we conceived the exhibition, we knew it would soon gain momentum and expand outside the Museum. This ongoing effort embodies the Museum’s message: We are all cowgirls: somos vaqueras.”

Escaramuzas are daring teams of eight women who ride sidesaddle, executing intricate and dangerous routines with precision and grace. In the U.S., teams earn their ticket to Nationals by winning their state championship with a score above the minimum average of 290 points. Yet, their journey is far from easy — due to strict quarantine restrictions, U.S. teams cannot bring their own horses to Mexico. They must arrive early to become familiar with borrowed or rented horses before competing at the world’s highest level.

Since escaramuza was sanctioned, no American team has ever won the national championship, and only once — Riverside, Calif., based Flor del Campo B in 2023 — has a team qualified for the finals.

“The spirit of the cowgirl and the charra are one and the same — courageous, skilled, and deeply connected to tradition,” said Pimienta. “The Cowgirl’s representation is about honoring that shared heritage and building a bridge between the women of the U.S. and Mexico who keep this equestrian legacy alive.”

To learn more about escaramuzas and the dedication it takes to compete in this remarkable sport, visit the exhibition Soldaderas to Amazonas: Escaramuzas Charras at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas.

