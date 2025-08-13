The National Reining Horse Association announces the newest members of the NRHA Hall of Fame and Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award honorees.

The NRHA Hall of Fame—reining’s highest honor—recognizes individuals and horses whose extraordinary contributions have shaped the sport.

This year’s inductees include:

Cheryl Cody — With over four decades of dedicated service, Cheryl Cody has been a pivotal force in the growth, promotion, and advancement of reining. A lifetime NRHA member, Cody’s leadership spans serving on committees, chairing special projects, and developing innovative programs benefiting youth, members, and the broader reining community.

Her passion for horses and the western lifestyle led to a prolific career as a writer, photographer, and promoter. As co-founder and president of Rein In Cancer, Cody has helped raise millions to support cancer patients within the horse industry. Through her company, Pro Management Inc., she provides management and marketing services for top reining events, supporting exhibitors and promoting the sport worldwide.

Cody’s commitment extends beyond events to mentoring others and fostering community growth, always emphasizing a people-first philosophy. Her enduring impact on NRHA and reining stands as a testament to her integrity, creativity, and passion.

Best Stop (Owned by Wagman Ranch Inc.) — Best Stop is one of only 13 mares to produce offspring with earnings exceeding $1 million, underscoring her lasting influence on reining. Her legacy includes two The Run For A Million Million Dollar Competition champions: her son Best Shine and grandson Gunnastop. Gunnastop’s dam, Stop Little Sister, is poised to become a million-dollar producer as well. Best Stop has produced 19 NRHA money earners, including multiple finalists in the NRHA Futurity, NRHA Derby, and National Reining Breeders Classic across various divisions, as well as successful European competitors. Several offspring have earned over $100,000, including Stop Like A Dream, Late Night Stopper, Hey Joe, and Best Shine.

With a pedigree featuring five NRHA Hall of Fame inductees—including her sire Custom Crome and dam Rest Stop—Best Stop’s profound and continuing impact on reining is undeniable.

Chexanicki (Owned by Toyon Ranch LLC) — Chexanicki has earned over $86,000 in NRHA competition, winning multiple Non Pro titles during her career. Previously owned and shown by leading figures in the reining community—Sam Smith, Rick Ford (Cinder Lakes Ranch), and Kelle Smith—the mare now thrives under NRHA Corporate Partner Toyon Ranch LLC’s care, who has promoted her extensively over the last decade. Her legacy shines through both her outstanding performances and her success as a prolific producer, with offspring like Alpha Jac Sparrow, Chexi Chic, Rufanicki, Alpha Black, Boujee, and Extra Vodoonicki collectively earning over $1 million. Chexanicki’s lasting impact continues to excite competitors and spectators alike, solidifying her status as one of the most impressive mares in NRHA history.

The NRHA Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award, established in 2007 and named after the “father of modern-day reining,” honors individuals whose lifelong contributions have profoundly shaped the sport. Dale Wilkinson, a founding NRHA member, multiple NRHA Futurity champion, and the Hall of Fame’s first inductee, set the standard for excellence, education, and mentorship within the reining community.

The award recognizes those who have significantly impacted reining through passion, leadership, and dedication to introducing new people to the sport. Recipients’ achievements are celebrated for their lasting, positive influence on NRHA and the sport at large.

This year’s honorees are:

Jeff Petska — A lifelong horseman, Petska began training horses at age 13 and continued riding until shortly before his passing in 2022. Known as the “winningest” Chef d’Equipe of the U.S., he led five consecutive World Equestrian Games gold medal wins and championed junior and young riders on the world stage.

Beyond competition, Petska served on the NRHA Judges Committee, Board of Directors, and Professionals Committee, always upholding the sport’s integrity. Alongside his wife, Lisa, he founded Whitesboro Equine Therapy, dedicating himself to horse care and foundational training. Known for his generosity, humor, and faith, Petska touched countless lives through mentorship and philanthropy.

Lisa, his wife, shares:

“Jeff lived his faith and passion fully, inspiring many. His poem ‘On the Backs of Horses’ beautifully captures the heart of reining and his lifelong journey.”

Larry Kasten — With a lifelong dedication to the reining community, Larry Kasten has made an enduring impact through both competitive success and decades of mentorship. After earning his B.S. degree from the University of Minnesota and his M.S. in animal nutrition from Kansas State University, Kasten pursued doctoral research in horse nutrition at Texas A&M University. He taught horsemanship at West Texas State University before joining the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1973.

In the show pen, Kasten has been a finalist in the NRHA Futurity and won the Limited Open division of the NRHA Super Stakes. Horses he has trained and students he has mentored have gone on to achieve national prominence, reflecting his skill as both a horseman and educator. As an American Quarter Horse Association and NRHA judge, Kasten has shared his expertise on the sport’s biggest stages, leaving a lasting legacy on reining’s growth and excellence.

One admirer shared:

“Larry’s lifetime of accolades cannot be overstated, but his true impact lies in the personal mentorship and warmth he extends to everyone he meets. From riding with him as a young adult to sharing life’s milestones, Larry’s guidance has been a grounding force. His horses adore him, and his welcoming spirit ignites passion in new learners. He embodies the spirit of the Dale Wilkinson Award through his lasting impact on the sport and the people in it.”

The Hall of Fame is a special project of the Reining Horse Foundation. All inductees and honorees will be formally recognized at Sliders’ Night Out presented by Toyon Ranch on Wednesday, December 3. Tables and individual tickets are available at reiningfoundation.com/sno.

