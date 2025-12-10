The Need for Speed: Be Safe & Confident in the Saddle

New Podcast Episode of Ride On with Julie Goodnight Out Now

SALIDA, Colorado, November 29, 2025– In the newest episode of her award-winning podcast, Ride On with Julie Goodnight, internationally renowned trainer and clinician Julie Goodnight helps riders confront one of the most exhilarating—and intimidating—aspects of riding: speed.



“Most riders either love speed or dread it,” says Goodnight. “But there’s a middle ground, and it starts with understanding your horse, improving your balance, and learning how to ride with control and confidence.”



The episode opens with updates from Julie’s own ranch in Colorado, where the young horses are stealing the stage. In her “Long Story Short” segment, Goodnight shares a humbling early-career experience that taught her how important it is to ride with the horse—not against the momentum.



From there, the episode digs deep into the training strategies and rider psychology that help transform fear into fun and chaos into confidence. Topics covered include:



– Why speed is such a trigger for fear, and how to reframe it.

– Techniques to improve control and balance at faster gaits.

– How to introduce speed gradually to build trust and control.

– Helping both horse and rider feel safe when things get fast.



In the always-popular What the Hay Q&A segment, Julie answers listener-submitted questions about:



– A mare’s emotional recovery after her rider falls off.

– How to master the sitting trot.

– The tough situation of an older horse that shows increasing signs of lameness.



Whether you’re trying to calm a too-fast horse or push yourself to embrace a bit more thrill, The Need for Speed is an episode filled with practical tools and empowering insight.

Listen now at https://signin.juliegoodnight.com/audios/ride-on-podcast/ or on any major podcast platform.







About Ride On with Julie Goodnight

The 2022 EQUUS Film & Arts Festival “Winnie” Award-winning podcast, Ride On with Julie Goodnight, gives listeners an informed, entertaining perspective on horse training, equestrian sports, and building a better connection with your horse. With over 450,000 downloads and more than 75 episodes to date, the podcast continues to grow in popularity with horse enthusiasts worldwide. Each episode features expert insight, personal stories, and practical advice from Goodnight’s lifetime of experience in the saddle.



About Julie Goodnight

Julie Goodnight is a world-renowned clinician, author, and the former host of the popular TV series Horse Master with Julie Goodnight. Known for her clear communication, logical approach to training, and deep understanding of horse behavior, she teaches riders of all disciplines and skill levels. She and her husband live in the Colorado Rockies where they train cow horses and enjoy exploring the backcountry. Explore Julie’s educational library at https://JulieGoodnight.com/Academy

