The Next Generation of Equine Professionals: Ready to Lead!

December 29, 2025 – The EQUUS Foundation announced the award of $40,000 in scholarships to 33 undergraduate and graduate level students enrolled in equine studies and veterinary programs at 22 public and private institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network.
The EQUUS Foundation wishes to thank our Education Partners, Dr. Jenn Gates Nassar, Hilltop Bio and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA), for their commitment to build the program. Of the 33 recipients, 20 are junior and senior undergraduates, of which 9 are IHSA members – plus 13 individuals enrolled in graduate and veterinary studies.
The Equine Studies Scholarship program was established in 2023 to support the next generation of equine professionals – a natural next step following the development of the EQUUS Foundation Equine Education Network — a unique online network of educational institutions offering equine studies and equine athletic programs which provides direct links to the equine programs that are offered.
“You can’t help but be inspired reading the stories of the next generation of equine professionals. We look forward to continuing to build the program and hope that individuals and organizations in the equestrian community will reach out to us if they wish to sponsor a named scholarship,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.
SAMANTHA CALZONE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
The EQUUS Foundation pays tribute to the life of Samantha Calzone and her everlasting passion for horses through the award of the $2,500 Samantha “Sam” Calzone Memorial Scholarship to an undergraduate or graduate level student enrolled in equine studies programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network who is a current member of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).
Isabella Monnett
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
From her first pony rides, gripping the saddle horn with her older sister sitting behind her, to entering the western pen at an Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association competition, Isabella “Bella” Monnett has valued every lesson that horses have taught her. Today, Monnett is a confident horsewoman, the captain of St Mary-of-the-Woods College’s western IHSA team, an Academic Peer, and a well-respected riding instructor. READ MORE >
HILLTOP BIO VETERINARY SCHOLARSHIP
The $2,500 Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship is reserved for a student enrolled in a veterinary college or university listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network. Priority will be given to a student at Texas Tech University Veterinary School.
Mackenzie Zimbeck
Texas Tech University Veterinary School
Mackenzie Zimbeck first became curious about veterinary medicine when she was just 13 years old, after her leased horse, Mikey, successfully underwent emergency surgery. Today, this lifelong horse lover is a second-year veterinary student at Texas Tech, having turned simple curiosity into her future career. READ MORE >
EQUUS FOUNDATION EQUINE STUDIES SCHOLARSHIPS
EQUUS Foundation Equine Studies Scholarships range from $1,000 to $2,500 and are made possible through a grant from the National Philanthropic Trust.
Joselin Alvarado
Tarleton State University
Joselin Alvarado’s advisor, Dr. Trinette Jones, describes Alvarado as a “rising star” in Tarleton’s Equine Certificate program. Alvarado was recently accepted into the Tarleton State University Equine Collegiate Leadership Program, a competitive one-year program that focuses on professional development and leadership skills through industry networking opportunities. READ MORE >
Emily Arriaga
Savannah College of Art and Design
When Emily Arriaga describes herself, the word she uses is “driven.” “Animals have always been a great love of mine, so when I started riding horses at 8 years old, I knew I could never stop,” says Arriaga. She intends to pursue both a career in veterinary medicine and to establish a hunter/jumper training and show program with her brother, Casey, where they will advocate, and provide special opportunities, for underprivileged riders. READ MORE >
Lindsey Bailey
Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine
When Lindsey Bailey began volunteering over a decade ago at HorseAbility, a therapeutic equestrian program on Long Island, New York, she didn’t know it would change her life. But today, the third-year veterinary student credits her time at the center with nurturing her love for horses and sparking her interest in equine medicine. READ MORE >
Alexis Caneff
University of Findlay
As a child growing up in northern Wisconsin, lifelong equestrian Alexis Caneff always thought about someday becoming a veterinarian. But when Caneff was 12, she lost her beloved horse Dreamer to colic—and her commitment to veterinary medicine was solidified. An avid and accomplished rider, Caneff is a member of Findlay’s Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association western team. READ MORE >
Victoria Coffey
Tarleton State University
“I didn’t get to grow up with horses the same way many of my peers in college have,” explains Victoria Coffey. “I did, however, seek every opportunity to be around them. There’s much that I have to learn about the industry, and there’s so many options I have yet to explore. “I will take every opportunity I get to make things just a little better, and advocate for those that don’t have voices of their own.” READ MORE >
Acacia Dabareiner
Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine
Acacia Dabareiner grew up in the California suburbs, far from any farm or ranch, and horses were just a “distant curiosity.” But like so many others, she found herself inexplicably drawn to these special animals. From the moment she began her veterinary studies at Iowa State two years ago, Dabareiner’s focus has been on equine medicine. READ MORE >
Annie Dolan
West Virginia University
As a horseless, horse-loving child, Annie Dolan often had to step out of her comfort zone to find opportunities to be around horses. Now a senior in the Animal and Nutritional Sciences program at West Virginia University, Dolan uses those life lessons to continue to expand her horizons and has set her sights on becoming an equine veterinarian. READ MORE >
Nadine Ferreira
University of Florida
Nadine Ferreira will tell you that “home is where the horse is.” Raised by a single mother in rural northern South Africa, horses were their way of life, they immigrated to the US when she was 13. Now a senior in the animal sciences program at the University of Florida, Ferreira intends to pursue both a Master’s and PhD in equine science. READ MORE >
Gracie Friese
Asbury University
As soon as Gracie Friese started taking riding lessons at the age of 10, horses became her lifestyle. Now a junior earning a degree in equine studies from Asbury University (Kentucky), she wouldn’t have it any other way, and she looks forward to a training career. READ MORE >
Evelyn Gomez
University of Florida
As a volunteer, Evelyn Gomez had the opportunity to witness first-hand the powerful and positive impact of the human-animal bond and the role veterinarians played in keeping those therapy horses healthy and happy. Now a senior in the animal sciences program at the University of Florida, this first-generation college student has seized every opportunity to explore the field of veterinary medicine. READ MORE >
Laci Heiner
Tarleton State University
Lifelong equestrian Laci Heiner has always known that horses were her passion. Now a senior in Tarleton State University’s animal science program, long term, Heiner aspires to establish a successful career within equine sports medicine, focusing on performance horse health, rehabilitation, and preventative care. READ MORE >
Erinn Hewett
Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine
A competitive hunter/jumper rider, Erinn Hewett always knew that horses would be part of her life. Hewitt’s advisor, her advisor, Dr. Laura Patterson Rosa, MV, Ph.D., has no doubt Hewitt will continue to excel academically and professionally, making meaningful contributions to the equine veterinary field. READ MORE >
Kendall Heyer
Rocky Mountain College
Throughout her life, Kendall “KV” Heyer has pursued diverse opportunities to explore the equine industry. Currently a junior studying therapeutic riding and equine training with a minor in psychology at Rocky Mountain College (Montana), Heyer continues to expand her horizons. READ MORE >
Danielle Kirby
Emory and Henry University
Danielle Kirby remembers the day she realized that working with horses would become her life’s passion. After her grandmother’s death, Kirby saw two horses galloping by her window and was certain this special communication was sent by her beloved grandmother. READ MORE >
Raja Zabeeh Ullah Khan
University of California Davis
Beginning in his native Pakistan, Raja Zabeeh Ullah Khan made a commitment to improve the welfare of working equines through research, academic excellence, and policy making. In 2022, he became a Fulbright PhD candidate at the University of California—Davis, studying animal biology. READ MORE >
Kassy Lake
Delaware Valley University
“The equine industry has shaped who I am, both personally and professionally,” says Kassy Lake. “From long days prepping horses for sales to late nights caring for my own horses, these experiences have strengthened my determination and passion for improving the lives of horses.” READ MORE >
Dori Mitchell
Virginia Tech
Unlike many students who choose to pursue a career in equine veterinary medicine, Dori Mitchell didn’t get her start with horses until she was a teenager. But when Mitchell took her first riding lessons at summer camp, it ignited not only a deeper interest in horses specifically, but agriculture in general. READ MORE >
Lily Moore
University of California Davis
At UC Davis’s Veterinary School, the number of students graduating with a focus on equine medicine has been declining, reflecting the nationwide shortage of equine veterinarians. But Lily Moore, a junior animal science major and hopeful future DVM, is actively trying to change that trend. READ MORE >
Rebecca Moravek
Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine
Many of Rebecca Moravek’s most precious memories involve horses. Today, the third-year veterinary student is hoping to give back to horses and companion animals by becoming a board-certified veterinary dentist, working in a mixed species practice. READ MORE >
Alanna O’Callahan
Tufts University-Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine
Katie Orth will proudly tell you that almost everything she knows about horses, she learned from 4-H. Orth feels that pursuing a career in the equine industry will allow her to give back to the animals she loves best. And of course, she plans to honor her roots by volunteering with 4-H to positively impact the next generation of horsemen. READ MORE >
Katie Orth
University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine
Katie Orth will proudly tell you that almost everything she knows about horses, she learned from 4-H. Orth feels that pursuing a career in the equine industry will allow her to give back to the animals she loves best. And of course, she plans to honor her roots by volunteering with 4-H to positively impact the next generation of horsemen. READ MORE >
Kaylee Papa
Emory and Henry University
Although Kaylee Papa grew up actively involved in horse sport, this hunter/jumper/eventer didn’t immediately realize that she could one day turn her passion into a career. Now a junior at Emory and Henry University in Virginia, Papa is particularly excited about blending her interests in media and marketing with her passion for horses. READ MORE >
McKenna Rumage
Asbury University
Lifelong equestrian McKenna Rumage has always known that working with horses would be both her avocation and her vocation. “I want to see [horses] reach their full potential in their training and create an environment of peace and trust where both the horse and rider can feel safe,” said Rumage. READ MORE >
Mackenzie Snyder
Delaware Valley University
Since the age of four, Mackenzie Snyder has enjoyed a deep connection with horses and their ability to teach patience, responsibility, and empathy. “I have seen firsthand how powerful equine therapy can be and how horses can help individuals grow in confidence, communication, and emotional support,” says Snyder. “I am committed to making a difference in the lives of others through the healing power of horses.” READ MORE >
Itzel Tirado Perez
University of California Davis
Growing up in a family deeply rooted in the American Quarter Horse racing industry, “Horses have not only given me purpose, they have also defined who I am,” says Itzel Tirado Perez. When Tirado Perez graduates this spring from UC Davis with a degree in animal science, she will return to her family’s ranch with enhanced skills in the field of equine reproduction. READ MORE >
Sarah Vos
University of Nebraska Lincoln
Growing up in a rodeo-loving, horseback riding family, Sarah Vos learned early on if you are going to own a horse, it is your responsibility to know as much as possible about them. After graduation, Vos intends to pursue a PhD in equine nutrition, with an eye toward becoming an equine professor and Extension specialist at a land-grant institution—to better teach students and the public about horses. READ MORE >
Madison Watson
Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine
“My connection with horses is not something I chose—it is something that has chosen me,” says Madison Watson. Watson looks forward to a future which she hopes will include establishing her own equine veterinary practice. READ MORE >
Lauren Wesolowski
Texas A & M University
Lauren Wesolowski admits that as a child, she felt most comfortable around horses. After graduation, Wesolowksi hopes to become director of research and design for an equine pharmaceutical or nutritional company. READ MORE >
Hannah Williams
North Carolina State University
Currently a second-year veterinary student, Hannah Williams is not yet sure exactly which aspect of equine medicine she will specialize in, although she is interested in both reproduction and equine sports medicine. However, she is clear that she intends to work with horses and is excited to explore all that the veterinary field has to offer. READ MORE >
Abigail Wuorinen
University of Alaska-Fairbanks
“I firmly believe that spending time around horses is one of life’s greatest privileges,” says Abigail Wuorinen. “Horses have done so much to shape the person that I am today. As such, I want to play an active role in ensuring they have access to the medical care and compassion they deserve – something I aim to provide when I earn my DVM degree.” READ MORE >
Amber Zupancic
Midway University
“The experience of nursing her family’s Tennessee Walking Horse, Sonny, back to health showed me how science, patience, and passion can come together to change a horse’s life,” says Amber Zupancic. Sonny was diagnosed with equine protozoal myelitis. Now a junior in Midway University’s equine rehabilitation program, she says, “I knew I wanted to be part of that.” READ MORE >
ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.
