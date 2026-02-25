The Plaidcast in Person is Coming to Live Oak International on Saturday, March 14th

On Saturday, March 14th, Piper Klemm and the Plaidcast is coming to Live Oak International for a Plaidcast in Person. This live and in-person event is free to attend – everyone is welcome to join us and take part in a discussion to improve our sport!

Tickets are FREE and available now on Eventbrite.

Plaidcast in Person is hosted by Piper Klemm, Ph.D, the owner and publisher of The Plaid Horse. Her mission is to educate young equestrians in every facet of our industry and to empower young women in particular to find their voices and stories—and to share them. She has spent her entire career focusing on education through various channels, including The Plaidcast, North America’s most listened-to horse show podcast; and by providing educational articles, grants, and experiential learning opportunities for riders of all ages and levels.

Plaidcast in Person, a live recording event of the Plaidcast, gives attendees the opportunity to engage directly with standout voices, hear personal insights from panelists in real time, and take part in an interactive conversation that blends sport, career, horsemanship, and lifestyle in the modern equestrian world. Tickets are free, and everyone is welcome to attend and participate in the conversation.

Space is limited, so be sure to grab your free tickets now.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday afternoon, March 14th, 2026

Time: 2:45 PM

Location: Live Oak International

Media Contact:

Piper Klemm

piper@theplaidhorse.com