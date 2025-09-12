The Pony Island Launches: A New Online Hub for Horse-Crazy Kids

Chapel Hill, NC — Sept 12, 2025 — Today marks the official launch of (https://theponyisland.com), a new online destination designed to bring the magic of horses to children everywhere. Created by equestrian illustrator Susan DiFelice (https://susandifelice.com), The Pony Island offers a unique blend of interactive games, horse-themed crafts, curated book lists, and educational courses that introduce kids to the equestrian world—no matter where they live.

“The Pony Island grew out of my love for horses and my desire to share that passion with kids in creative, meaningful ways,” said founder Susan DiFelice. “Whether a child is already taking riding lessons, participating in therapeutic riding, or simply dreams of ponies from home, The Pony Island gives them a place to learn, play, and belong.”

The platform features:

Interactive Games that help children learn about horses.

Printable Crafts & Activities for horse-inspired learning and creativity.

Horse Books Database that organizes horse books and educational reads for kids.

Courses, including Understanding Horse Communication, and the A-Z Horse Breeds Adventure, along with other interactive equestrian learning experiences.

Horse-Themed Gifts including illustrated notebooks and backpacks for everyday use.

The Pony Island builds on DiFelice’s previous success with Allpony.com, an educational platform she created and later sold to The United States Pony Club (USPC). While Allpony focused primarily on riding knowledge and horsemanship for young riders, The Pony Island takes a broader approach—welcoming all types of horse-loving kids. Through its six “Pony Paths,” the platform includes lesson riders, pony owners, homeschoolers, therapeutic riders, show riders, and horse-loving dreamers alike.

The site is now live at https://theponyisland.com.

About The Pony Island

Founded in 2025 by equestrian designer Susan DiFelice, The Pony Island is an educational and creative hub for horse-loving kids, riding instructors, teachers, and parents. With a mix of interactive learning, games, and curated content, the site helps children build knowledge and confidence while deepening their connection to horses.

