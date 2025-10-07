The Pony Island Launches Educational Horse Activity Printables for Kids

Chapel Hill, NC – October 7, 2025 – The Pony Island, a creative online learning hub for horse-loving kids, has released a growing collection of beautifully illustrated, educational printables designed to teach horsemanship, horse care, and equine science in a fun, accessible way.

Created by equestrian artist and designer Susan DiFelice, the printable series transforms real-world horse knowledge into engaging activities that inspire learning both in the classroom and at the barn. Each themed set—covering topics like horse breeds, gaits, leg markings, saddles, and coat colors—includes illustrated diagrams, labeling exercises, coloring pages, and interactive worksheets that make learning about horses hands-on and enjoyable for kids of all ages.

“These printables blend art, education, and horsemanship,” said DiFelice. “They’re designed to help kids connect with horses, even when they’re not in the saddle. Every page encourages curiosity and creativity while reinforcing real equestrian knowledge.”

The Pony Island printables are ideal for riding instructors, homeschool families, and young equestrians, offering a ready-made way to introduce horse care, anatomy, and behavior. Each download includes full-color educational pages and matching activity sheets, available instantly through The Pony Island website and Etsy shop.

The printables complement The Pony Island’s upcoming lineup of interactive online courses, such as Understanding Horse Communication, Measuring Horses & Ponies, and A to Z Horse Breeds Adventure. Together, these resources form a complete educational platform for kids who love horses—whether they ride weekly or simply dream of having a pony of their own.

About The Pony Island

Founded by equestrian illustrator Susan DiFelice, The Pony Island (https://theponyisland.com is an online destination for horse-inspired learning, creativity, and connection. Through printables, courses, and art, The Pony Island encourages kids to explore the world of horses beyond the barn and celebrates the bond between children and ponies everywhere.

