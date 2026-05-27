The Pony Island Wins First Place Equine-Related Website Award from American Horse Publications

The Pony Island, an interactive horse-inspired learning platform for children created by equestrian illustrator and designer Susan DiFelice, has been awarded FIRST PLACE in the Equine-Related Website category at the American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards.

Designed for horse-loving children and families, The Pony Island combines illustrated educational courses, interactive games, printables, quizzes, and creative horse learning experiences into a cohesive digital platform focused on building confidence and understanding around horses.

According to the judges:

“The Pony Island website delivers an exceptional and highly cohesive brand experience that is clearly aligned with its mission to educate and engage young horse enthusiasts. From the first impression, the visual design, colour palette, and playful imagery immediately resonate with its target audience of children

and their parents. The site successfully balances fun and functionality, creating an environment that feels both engaging and safe for younger users.”

The recognition marks another milestone in DiFelice’s long-standing work in equestrian media and educational design.

Previously, DiFelice received recognition from American Horse Publications as a Second Place winner in the Editorial Illustration category, as well as for the Allpony website, which was later acquired by the United States Pony Clubs.

Following the acquisition of Allpony, DiFelice launched The Pony Island as a new kind of learning platform for children ages 6-12, blending equestrian education, illustration, and interactive design into an immersive experience for young horse enthusiasts.

Current courses on the platform include horse breeds, barn safety, horse communication, horse anatomy, grooming, horse terms, tying horses safely, and more.

One of the defining features of The Pony Island is its extensive use of original equestrian illustration throughout the site. Custom artwork appears across the courses, educational games, printable learning packs, quizzes, activities, and pony reward systems, creating a connected visual world designed specifically for children.

The Pony Island also features six “Pony Paths” designed to support different types of horse-loving kids, including lesson riders, homeschoolers, pony owners, therapeutic riders, and children learning from home.

“This project has always been about helping kids feel connected to horses in a thoughtful, creative, and approachable way,” said DiFelice. “It means a great deal to have that vision recognized by American Horse Publications.”

The Pony Island can be found at The Pony Island

Media Contact:

Susan DiFelice

susan@theponyisland.com