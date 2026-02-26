The Reliance on Volunteers at Equine Charities – and the Need for More Volunteers – Grows Every Day!

For over a decade, Ariat International has sponsored the EQUUS Foundation Champions program which aims to stimulate and reward volunteerism on behalf of horses. Thanks to the generosity of Ariat, twenty equine charities each received a $250 grant based on their charity’s volunteer participation during 2025.

2025 CHAMPION GRANT RECIPIENTS

Based on the recent EQUUS Foundation Best Practices report, all 128 2025 Guardians rely on volunteers with the number ranging from five to 1,200 and totalling 14,993. While the average computes to 117, the actual number of volunteers varies at each organization. Nineteen percent operate entirely on a volunteer basis.

Here are words of appreciation shared by some of this year’s grant recipients in recognition of the volunteers who make their work possible:

Through their service on behalf of our horses, Greenwell Foundation volunteers make our programming possible- upholding standards of care, partnership and respect in every interaction. Our volunteers are champions who donate their time, skill and care to ensure safe, ethical and meaningful experiences for horses and participants.

–Greenwell Foundation

Our volunteers are the heart and soul of our programs – from mucking to tacking to leading.

— Horse SenseAbility at Wildstar Farm

Volunteers are the heartbeat of Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue. From daily care like mucking stalls and filling warm buckets, to welcoming visitors and supporting our programs, their hands-on commitment makes it possible for our horses—and the people they help—to thrive. Every act of service directly impacts the wellbeing of our herd and strengthens our mission of people helping horses heal people.

— Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Inc.

As an all volunteer organization, Mane in Heaven exists because of the extraordinary volunteers who give their time, their hearts, and their hands to our mission. Our volunteers provide the daily care, training, and love that keep our miniature therapy horses healthy, happy, and ready to bring comfort to others.

–Mane in Heaven

Volunteers don’t just do the heavy lifting that keeps the sanctuary running, they form deep bonds with our rescued horses and carry our mission of compassion forward every single day. Our volunteer team truly is the best in the world.

— Red Feather Farm

Our volunteers are are the unsung heroes of our work. We could never, ever accomplish our mission without them. Their primary job is to keep everyone safe and that they do for the love of the horses and the privilege of watching people grow and change before their eyes.

— The Equus Effect

Together, these stories reflect a powerful truth: volunteers are the lifeblood of equine charities. The EQUUS Foundation extends its deepest appreciation to Ariat International for its leadership in recognizing the vital role volunteers play in protecting America’s horses.

The EQUUS Foundation is equally grateful to the nearly 15,000 volunteers nationwide whose time, skill, and compassion make it possible for Guardian charities to provide safe havens, quality care, and life-changing programs. Their dedication ensures that horses in transition receive the dignity, protection, and lifelong care they deserve—and strengthens the bond between horses and the people whose lives they enrich.

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT ARIAT INTERNATIONAL: Ariat International, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of innovative performance equestrian footwear, apparel and belts. Featuring a patented technology designed to deliver stability, durability and comfort, Ariat pioneered the application of advanced athletic shoe technology into English riding boots and authentic Western boots. Ariat products are sold in a network of retail outlets throughout the world. For more information about Ariat products or for the Ariat retailer nearest you, contact Ariat at 800.899.8141 or visit ariat.com.

View release and photos here

