The Thoroughbred Lovers’ Guide to the 2025 Kentucky Three-Day Event

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) will have a presence at Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event on April 24-27 at the Kentucky Horse Park! Mark your calendars for the following activities and demos during the event.

FOLLOW THE THOROUGHBREDS

Thoroughbreds at the 2025 Kentucky Three-Day

Follow along with our guide to the Thoroughbred entrants contesting this year’s 5* and 4*! We’ve compiled a list of all of the competing Thoroughbreds, which we’ll update with ride times, scores, and final results throughout the event.

SHOP

Shop the RRP Booth

All week, RRP Booth #106

Wear your Thoroughbred pride with new apparel! Your purchase supports our mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing. Thank you to our logowear partner Ariat!

Limited Edition Thoroughbreds of the Kentucky Three-Day Poster

All week, RRP Booth #106

Each year this collectable poster celebrates an iconic Thoroughbred who has campaigned at the 5* level of eventing. This year’s poster features Kyle Carter and Madison Park, and is FREE with any purchase or donation! Join us at 3 PM on Saturday afternoon for an autograph session with Kyle.

LEARN

XC Course Walk with Elisa Wallace

Thursday, April 24, time TBA, meet at Fence 1

Presented by StableFeed

In collaboration with Excel Supplements and Schneiders Saddlery

Bring your walking shoes for a FULL course walk with experienced 5* rider and past Thoroughbred Makeover Champion trainer Elisa Wallace! We’ll get an immersive look at this big cross-country course from the first fence all the way to the finish flags.

Clinics in the Walnut Ring

Presented in collaboration with RideiQ and lead by Olympian, Kyle Carter. Both sessions will feature off-Track Thoroughbreds at varying stages of their post-racing careers and begin with a recorded warm up routine from the RideiQ library.

Introducing the Green Horse Over Fences

Friday, April 25, 1:15 PM

Kyle guides a group of adoptable horses from the Secretariat Center in a session designed to give the green horse a positive first experience over fences.

Jumping Exercises for Moving Up to Preliminary

Saturday, April 26, 11:30 AM

Featuring Thoroughbred Makeover graduates who have progressed in their training, Kyle will share valuable exercises for horses preparing to move up to the Preliminary level.

COMMUNITY

We Love Thoroughbreds Banner

All week, RRP Booth #106

Share a tribute to your favorite Thoroughbred – whether a beloved OTTB, a favorite racehorse, an iconic upper-level eventer, or more! – on our We Love Thoroughbreds banner! Get your sticker to contribute to the banner, plus a commemorative button, with a donation to the RRP (suggested donation $5).

New Vocations 8th Annual Open Barn & BBQ

Thursday, April 24, 4:30 PM, New Vocations at Mereworth Farm

Join local aftercare organization New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program for a day of food, fun, and Thoroughbreds! Featuring demos, live music, food trucks and facility tours. Free: RSVP online.

