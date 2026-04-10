The Thoroughbred Lovers’ Guide to the 2026 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) will once again have a presence at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event on April 23-26 at the Kentucky Horse Park! Mark your calendars for the following activities and demos during the event.

FOLLOW THE THOROUGHBREDS

Thoroughbreds at the 2026 Kentucky Three-Day Event

View the list of the Thoroughbred entrants contesting this year’s 5* and 4*! This list includes links to their OTTB Profile, which can be viewed for free courtesy of Equineline.

SHOP

Shop the RRP Booth

All week, RRP Booth #106

Wear your Thoroughbred pride with new apparel! Your purchase supports our mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing. Thank you to our logowear partner Ariat!

Limited Edition Thoroughbreds of the Kentucky Three-Day Poster

All week, RRP Booth #106

Each year this collectable poster celebrates an iconic Thoroughbred who has campaigned at the 5* level of eventing. This year’s poster features Mia Farley and Phelps, and is FREE with any purchase or donation!

LEARN

Cross Country Course Walk with Elisa Wallace

Thursday, time TBA, meet at 5* Fence 1

Presented by StableFeed

In collaboration with FLAIR Equine Nasal Strips, Arion Sellier, Schneiders Saddlery, Ecogold, MagnaWave, EspanaSILK, Etalon, Excel Supplements, and NupaFeed

Bring your walking shoes for a FULL course walk with experienced 5* rider and past Thoroughbred Makeover Champion trainer Elisa Wallace. We’ll get an immersive look at this big cross country course from the first fence all the way to the finish flags.

Clinics in the Chewy Demonstration Arena

In collaboration with Secretariat Center

Picking Prospects with Dorothy Crowell

Thursday, April 23 at 4:15 PM

Dorothy Crowell is perhaps best known for her Thoroughbred partner, Molokai. Together they contended the biggest 4* tracks in the world and earned an individual silver medal at the 1994 World Equestrian Games. Dorothy will lead this conformation evaluation session, offering insight on how to assess Thoroughbreds recently retired from racing as sport horse prospects.

Introducing Green Horses Over Fences with Rosie Napravnik

Friday, April 24 at 2:05 PM

Retired champion jockey and Thoroughbred sporthorse specialist Rosie Napravnik will lead this session on how to design your first training sessions over fences to set your horse up for success.

COMMUNITY

We Love Thoroughbreds Banner

All week, RRP Booth #106

Share a tribute to your favorite Thoroughbred – whether a beloved OTTB, a favorite racehorse, an iconic upper-level eventer, or more! – on our We Love Thoroughbreds banner! Get your sticker to contribute to the banner, plus a commemorative button, with a donation to the RRP (suggested donation $5).

New Vocations 9th Annual Open Barn & BBQ

Thursday, April 24, 4:30-9:00 at New Vocations, 719 Dolan Lane, Lexington

Join local aftercare organization New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program for a day of food, fun, and Thoroughbreds! Featuring demos, live music, food trucks and facility tours. Free: RSVP here.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Green

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kgreen@therrp.org