The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Awards 2025 Scholarships to Members

August 11, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — In its commitment to education, The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) offers a variety of college scholarships. In 2025, USPC awarded a total of $7,500 in college scholarships to seven Pony Club members. These exceptional recipients all demonstrated excellence in both academics and through their participation in Pony Club.

“At USPC, we believe in the power of education to shape futures—whether it’s mastering riding skills or pursuing academic goals,” said Executive Director Teresa Woods. “Our 2025 scholarship recipients are a testament to that spirit of excellence, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”

Pony Club is honored to recognize the following individuals:

2025 USPC Triple Crown Nutrition Scholarship ($1,000), sponsored by Triple Crown Nutrition, official feed sponsor of USPC—Moira Danzig

This scholarship rewards members for excellence in academics and outstanding achievements in Pony Club. This year’s recipient is Moira Danzig, a C-2 Eventing and Horse Management certified member of the Epona Pony Club, Northeast Region, from Raymond, Maine. She is attending the University of Kentucky as a member of the eventing team and is studying nursing.

2025 USPC Dorothy Renfro Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Paige Geiter

This scholarship is awarded annually for higher education to an active Pony Club member who exhibits the qualities that Dorothy Renfro valued most: leadership, horse management, and volunteering time and energy to beneficial activities. The 2025 recipient of the Dorothy Renfro Scholarship is Paige Geiter of Middletown, Del. A member of St. Augustine Pony Club in the Delmarva Region, Geiter has earned her H-B Horse Management, C-2 Eventing, C-2 Dressage, and D-2 Hunter Seat Equitation certifications. She will be attending Temple University majoring in psychology.

2025 Anson W.H. Taylor Memorial Scholarship from USPC and Equine Land Conservation Resource ($1,500)—Abigail Haskins

The Anson W.H. Taylor Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by Pony Club and the Equine Land Conservation Resource (ELCR) in memory of former Pony Club president and ELCR founder Anson Taylor. This scholarship is awarded to a current Pony Club member who has been actively committed to land conservation efforts. The recipient of the 2025 scholarship is Abigail Haskins, from Mechanicsville, Va. An H-B Horse Management and C-3 Eventing certified member of Deep Run Hunt Pony Club in the Virginia Region, she will be attending Randolph Macon College as an animal science/biology major.

2025 USPC Jubilee Scholarship ($1,000 each)—Natalie Koch and Isabella Mensik

The Pony Club Jubilee Scholarships are awarded to two Pony Club members for excellence in academic pursuits and outstanding achievements in Pony Club. The scholarship was established in honor of USPC’s 50th anniversary in 2004. This year’s recipients are Natalie Koch and Isabella Mensik.

A member of the Bath County Pony Club in the Tri-State Region, Natalie Koch of Canal Fulton, Ohio, has earned H-B Horse Management and C-2 Eventing certifications and will be attending the University of Kentucky to study business management and equine science/management.

Isabella Mensik of Placentia, Calif., is a C-2 Horse Management, D-2 Eventing certified member of the Royal Riders Pony Club in the Southern California Region. She is majoring in animal science at the University of California, Davis.

2025 Stanley R. and Martha C. Helbert Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Sophia Johnson

The Stanley R. and Martha C. Helbert Scholarship is awarded annually to a Pony Club member pursuing the liberal arts in areas such as literature, music, theater, and visual arts. Sophia Johnson of Oxnard, Calif., is this year’s recipient. An H-B Horse Management, C-3 Eventing certified member as well as Secretary of Riverview Pony Club in the Camino Real Region, Johnson will be attending California Lutheran University with plans for a double major studying film and TV, along with Spanish.

2025 USPC Bodgie Read Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Andie Sue Roth

The Bodgie Read Memorial Scholarship is given to a Dressage- or Eventing-certified member who exhibits the qualities that Bodgie Read valued most: volunteerism and participation in both disciplines. This year’s recipient is Andie Sue Roth. A national Pony Club member from Sanger, Calif., in the Middle California Region, Roth holds H-B Horse Management, B Dressage, C-2 Eventing, and C-2 Western Dressage certifications. She is attending Clovis Community College majoring in business management and accounting.

Pony Club scholarship recipients are selected through an application process administered by Pony Club, with essay submissions reviewed by a scholarship committee and chosen according to the unique requirements for each opportunity. To learn more about USPC’s scholarships, visit www.ponyclub.org/activities/college-scholarships. Visit the Pony Club website to learn more about the activities and opportunities available for Pony Club members.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org

CONTACT:

Sarah Evers Conrad

Marketing/Communications Director

promote@ponyclub.org

(859) 559-0653

