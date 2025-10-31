The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Kicks Off Horse Well-Being Initiative

October 30, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — Since its founding in 1954, the United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) has steadfastly championed the care and well-being of horses, placing horsemanship—defined as the knowledgeable and compassionate care of the horse—at the center of the organization’s mission and educational objectives. The love of the horse, and what is taught through Pony Club, fosters a deep sense of responsibility toward the comprehensive well-being of horses and ponies. Now, USPC is highlighting its commitment to equine well-being with the launch of its new #HappyHealthyHorse Well-Being Initiative that challenges all within the horse industry to really focus on their horse through the lens of the five domains of horse well-being described below.

The importance of focusing on equine well-being is showcased throughout the Pony Club programming and curricula, especially with education to learn about horse care and management through the Horse Management track required of all participating members. The horse is key to what every member, leader, alum, and volunteer does within USPC.

“It’s that love of horses and the care taken in providing the best to one’s mount that helps USPC provide not only horsemanship education, but more importantly, it leads to lessons in leadership, responsibility, integrity, ethical stewardship, respect for animals, and so much more,” says Teresa Woods, USPC Executive Director. “All involved in USPC are encouraged to support and practice the principles of horse well-being as an essential part of their participation in Pony Club programs.”

These expectations for the ethical care of horses guide all Pony Club activities and serves as the foundation for instructional content, certifications, competitions, and other activities across the organization. Upholding these standards is a shared responsibility and a core value of USPC membership.

In guiding its members, the United States Pony Clubs has always emphasized the critical importance of holistic care, ensuring that the horse’s well-being extends beyond mere physical health to encompass all aspects of his life. Through a carefully structured approach, USPC teaches the foundational principles of nutrition, environment, health, behavior, and emotional state, which all impact the horse’s complete well-being. These “Five Domains of Horse Well-Being” are taught and practiced, cultivating a profound respect and understanding of horses in every participant. This commitment to the holistic well-being of horses remains at the heart of USPC’s legacy and vision for the future.

Nutrition is taught as more than feeding a horse; it's about providing a balanced, sustainable diet that supports long-term health.

Environment underscores the importance of safe, enriched surroundings, where horses can thrive mentally and physically.

Health extends beyond basic veterinary care, covering preventive measures and recognizing the subtle signs of distress.

Behavior calls for a nuanced understanding of horse psychology, helping individuals learn to communicate and bond with equines in meaningful ways.

Emotional State takes a look at the animal's affective state, taking the other domains into consideration, to determine if the horse appears to enjoy his life, both at the barn and during work.

Well-Being weaves all these elements together, providing a framework to ensure that the horse's life is considered in its entirety—physically, emotionally, and psychologically.

The Force Behind the Initiative

In October 2024, the Horse Welfare and Social License subcommittee was formed by the USPC President and was originally placed under the Safety Committee. Over the last quarter, after discussions by USPC President Jennifer Sweet and USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods about how the work of this subcommittee touched all areas of USPC, it was decided to turn the subcommittee into a task force, with a standalone board committee a strong possibility in the future. The task force then brought a report to the USPC Board in May of 2025 with the development of the five domains and a presentation that described them. In addition, they are working with the National Testing and Curricula Committee for integration into USPC’s Standards of Proficiency.

The long-term objectives for the task force include incorporating modern research in equine behavior, animal well-being, and veterinary medicine into all facets of USPC’ to showcase USPC’s leadership in equine well-being education and its application within and outside the industry; and to build an ethos of care and consideration for the ethical and humane treatment of horses among all USPC members.

USPC’s National Office staff and members of various committees will be providing additional materials for members, leaders, and the entire horse community now and into the future. Stay tuned for additional educational materials and resources that will be featured on the Pony Club Blog, in the Pony Club Enews bimonthly enewsletter, in the pages of Discover USPC magazine, on the USPC social media channels, on Allpony.com, through USPC’s official resource publications, and during a presentation at the 2026 USPC Convention in Lincolnshire, Ill., January 28-February 1, at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort.

In addition, USPC asks all horse owners to ask themselves how they are doing in the five domains, and how is their horse’s overall well-being? Do you have a #HappyHealthyHorse? If so, please share photos of your happy, health horse and tag @unitedstatesponyclubs on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube; and @usponyclubs on Facebook and use the official hashtag for the initiative: #happyhealthyhorse.

Visit the Pony Club Blog for the kick-off article, “How Horse Well-Being is Embedded in the United States Pony Clubs Curriculum,” and stay tuned to the Horse Well-Being category on the blog for upcoming articles, which will be suited to a variety of ages. In addition, subscribe to Pony Club Enews to stay the most up-to-date on all horse well-being content and announcements on well-being throughout USPC.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

