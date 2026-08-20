The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Welcomes Marshall+Sterling as Official Equine Insurance Partner

August 19, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is pleased to welcome Marshall+Sterling as the official equine insurance partner of the United States Pony Clubs.

Marshall+Sterling, a top 50 U.S. insurance brokerage of business and personal risk solutions, is one of the nation’s leading providers of equine insurance, and this partnership reinforces their longstanding commitment to the equestrian community and its dedication to protecting horses, riders, and owners at every level of the sport. The company’s Equine Insurance division offers specialized mortality and major medical/surgical coverage for horse owners, as well as commercial equine liability coverage for instructors, trainers, breeders, boarding operations, equine businesses, and horse-related events. In addition, their Farm and Ranch department offers packages tailored to both personal and commercial farms. Backed by decades of industry expertise and a team that understands the unique needs of the equestrian community, Marshall+Sterling delivers customized insurance solutions designed to protect horses, equine professionals, and the organizations that support the sport.

“USPC values partnerships with companies that share our commitment to education, horsemanship, and the future of equestrian sport,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “Marshall+Sterling’s longstanding expertise in equine insurance and deep understanding of the horse industry make them an outstanding partner. As a nonprofit organization, we are grateful for their support and look forward to working together to provide valuable resources and opportunities for Pony Club members.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining Pony Club as the Official Equine Insurance Partner,” said Don Graves, Marshall+Sterling Equine Insurance Division President. “With a team of agents with decades of experience in the horse world as competitors, organizers, and volunteers, and across a variety of disciplines, we’re here to help USPC members protect their horses while pursuing their goals.”

“Marshall+Sterling has more than 160 years of experience in providing risk solutions and over 40 years specializing in equine insurance,” said Eric Diamond, Marshall+Sterling President and CEO. “There’s no other agency out there that has our depth of knowledge, talent, and expertise in equine products and service. We’re proud to partner with USPC and its members to not only insure their horses, but also to secure their success when it comes to their farms, businesses, wealth and retirement, and personal risk.”

Marshall+Sterling joins USPC’s current stable of corporate sponsors, including Kerrits, the official apparel sponsor; Shapley’s, the official grooming product sponsor; Triple Crown Nutrition, the official feed sponsor; Wintec, the official saddle sponsor; Zoetis, the official equine health and wellness partner; LeMieux, sponsor of the USPC Member Achievement Program; and TheHorse.com, provider of Pony Club IQ.

About Marshall+ Sterling—Founded in 1864, Marshall+Sterling is a 100% employee-owned national independent risk solutions partner, providing business and personal insurance, employee benefits, and wealth management solutions. Marshall+Sterling is committed to empowering customers to predict, prepare for, and preempt risk—creating a future that’s safer and more secure. Headquartered in New York and licensed in all states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the firm is regularly recognized among the top 50 of privately held insurance brokers in the United States.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that transforms lives through horsemanship education focused on the safety and well-being of people and horses. USPC builds confident leaders, strengthens communities, and creates lifelong connections. With hundreds of clubs and riding centers across the country, USPC provides instruction and competitive opportunities in more than 10 disciplines while setting the standard for horsemanship education nationwide. Pony Club alumni include Olympians, industry professionals, and successful business and community leaders. USPC also offers Allpony.com, an interactive learning platform with games, quizzes, and educational resources for horse lovers of all ages. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org.