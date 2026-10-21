The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Welcomes Platinum Performance as Official Supplement Provider

October 21, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is pleased to welcome Platinum Performance, Inc. as the official supplement provider of the United States Pony Clubs. Founded in 1996, Platinum Performance provides nutrition backed by science and designed to support horse health starting at the cellular level. Trusted by horse owners, riders, veterinarians, and equine professionals across disciplines, Platinum Performance believes good nutrition is an essential foundation for lifelong health, soundness, and partnership.

“USPC is proud to welcome Platinum Performance as our official supplement provider and to partner with a company that shares our commitment to horse health, education, and lifelong horsemanship,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “Nutrition plays an important role in supporting the health and well-being of our horses, and Platinum Performance’s science-based approach and dedication to equine wellness make them a valuable resource for our members and their horses. We are grateful for their support of Pony Club and look forward to working together to provide our members with trusted education and resources that help horses thrive at every stage of their lives.”

“Platinum Performance is honored to become the official supplement provider of the United States Pony Clubs,” said Lucca Rockhold-Murphy, Equine Partnership Development Manager at Platinum Performance. “USPC represents something we believe deeply in, the idea that a love of horses is the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning, horsemanship, and personal growth. We’re proud to support an organization that places education and horse welfare at the heart of its mission, and we look forward to helping Pony Club members and their horses thrive through nutrition that supports health, longevity, and performance at every stage of their journey.”

Platinum Performance joins USPC’s current stable of Corporate Sponsors: Kerrits, the official apparel sponsor; Marshall+Sterling, the official equine insurance partner; Shapley’s, the official grooming product sponsor; Triple Crown Nutrition, the official feed sponsor; Wintec, the official saddle sponsor; Zoetis, the official equine health and wellness partner; LeMieux, sponsor of the USPC Member Achievement Program; and TheHorse.com, provider of Pony Club IQ.

About Platinum Performance, Inc.—Founded in veterinary medicine in 1996, Platinum Performance is committed to supporting horses’ health and well-being through high-quality, scientifically backed nutrition. For 30 years, they have developed formulas designed to support horses at the cellular level and promote health at every stage of life. They believe good nutrition is an essential part of good horsemanship and that every horse deserves the opportunity to feel their best. Their products are trusted by horse owners, riders, veterinarians, and equine professionals across disciplines and levels of experience. In addition to their nutritional formulas, Platinum Performance offers a variety of programs designed to support equine health and nutrition, including the Platinum Barn Program and Platinum Colic Coverage. More than a supplement, Platinum Performance provides a foundation for lifelong health, soundness, learning, and the partnership between horse and rider. For more information about Platinum Performance formulas and to learn more about their programs, call a Platinum Advisor at 800-553-2400 or visit PlatinumPerformance.com.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that transforms lives through horsemanship education focused on the safety and well-being of people and horses. USPC builds confident leaders, strengthens communities, and creates lifelong connections. With hundreds of clubs and riding centers across the country, USPC provides instruction and competitive opportunities for all ages and experience levels in more than 10 disciplines while setting the standard for horsemanship education nationwide. Pony Club alumni include Olympians, industry professionals, and successful business and community leaders. USPC also offers Allpony.com, an interactive learning platform with games, quizzes, and educational resources for horse lovers of all ages. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org.