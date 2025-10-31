The United States Pony Clubs Invites All Horse Lovers to Enjoy Equestrian Education at the 2026 USPC Convention in January

October 30, 2025 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) invites horse lovers of all ages, experience levels, and disciplines to attend the 2026 USPC Convention, sponsored by Elizabeth Hamill Bramsen, a 1961 A alum of Wayne-Du Page Hunt Pony Club; and Via Nova Training. The event takes place January 28-February 1, 2026, at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort in Lincolnshire in northern Illinois near Lake Michigan. All horse lovers are welcome, whether they are a USPC member or not, and activities are planned for all ages, from age five up to adults, making it a perfect family experience. The event will offer a variety of educational opportunities, including leadership training, equine education, and hands-on learning activities, as well as networking, camaraderie, and connections to be made with equine enthusiasts from around the country.

Each year, the USPC Convention is held in a different location across the United States as Pony Club’s 40 regions take turns hosting the event. In 2026, the North Central Prairie Region, which includes clubs and riding centers in Illinois and eastern Iowa, will host.

“Each year, Pony Club’s Annual Convention brings our community together in such a meaningful way,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “It’s a time to reconnect, recharge, and be inspired—with educational sessions and experiences that celebrate the joy of learning and the love of horses.”

The Lincolnshire Marriott Resort has many amenities for a fun and family-friendly vacation, including a fitness center, indoor pool, and a spa, as well as on-site restaurants, shopping, and even an on-site theater with live performances.

Education for All Equestrians

Education is the highlight of the USPC Convention. More than 40 workshop sessions cover a variety of riding sports and disciplines, as well as rider fitness and health, developing your equestrian skills, horse behavior, equine care, nutrition, lameness, returning to riding, and other topics to inspire equestrians. Of particular interest to Pony Club members and leaders are workshops covering Horse Management within Pony Club, rally management, special opportunities international exchanges, the 2026 USPC Festival, and other Pony Club opportunities, such as “All Things Allpony.”

Another educational highlight of the Convention is the Research Project Fair, presented by the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, with support from Kentucky Equine Research. Science-minded Pony Club members of all ages and certification levels share their findings on equine topics related to experimental projects or scientific literature reviews.

Other popular event features for hands-on learning include the Anatomy Room, staffed by equine veterinary experts, and the Horse Management Room, sponsored by the University of Louisville Equine Industry Program. For the youngest attendees, the Pony Paddock entertains and educates with plenty of fun horse-related activities.

Leading the Way

Leadership training, supported by the Mattingley Leadership Training Fund and Western Specialty Insurors, is also a much-anticipated part of the USPC Convention and includes educational sessions tailored for Pony Club’s instructors, leaders, and the many dedicated volunteers who make Pony Club happen at all levels. In addition to learning and networking, USPC leaders can enjoy connecting over a special dinner plus entertainment on Thursday night at the Marriott Theatre within the hotel.

The USPC National Youth Congress (NYC) supported by Dreamers & Schemers and Western & English Sales Association, also takes place during Convention. The NYC recognizes outstanding Pony Club members, ages 18-23, who are selected for their achievement, leadership, and volunteerism. Delegates come together with USPC Academy of Achievement alumni to focus on personal development and work together as a group on proposals to present to the USPC Board of Governors. They also enjoy plenty of team building, leadership training, and opportunities to network with USPC graduates, alumni, and leaders.

Another leadership function of the USPC Convention is the important work that happens during the Board of Governors meetings.

The USPC National Youth Board (NYB), a group of young leaders who serve as a bridge between USPC membership and the Board of Governors, also meets during the Convention to welcome the newest NYB members and will be presenting the National Youth Summit, which offers youth an introduction to leadership principles and member opportunities, as well as a forum for membership experience feedback.

Making Connections

Everyone looks forward to the Meeting of the Corporation on Saturday morning, held alongside a complimentary continental breakfast to kick off the day. This is when USPC business is conducted, and special awards are presented, such as the Brookfield Land Conservation Award, and the recognition of clubs receiving 25- and 50-Year Milestone Awards.

During the luncheon on Saturday, USPC will announce the results of the 2026 Research Project Fair and present prizes for the USPC Member Achievement Program.

The Saturday Night Banquet is always highly anticipated, with an evening of celebration and dancing. This year’s banquet will recognize notable achievements, including members who have earned Pony Club’s impressive A-level certification, USPC National Youth Congress delegates for 2025, and dedicated volunteers being honored with the USPC Founders Award.

The keynote speaker will be Rob Burk, chief executive officer of the United States Eventing Association (USEA). Before taking the helm at USEA, he held leadership roles within the U.S. Department of Agriculture and served as the first executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board. A lifelong horseman, Burk began eventing as a young rider in California, earning notable success at both the regional and national levels. As a proud H-A Pony Club alum, Burk credits much of his success to the lessons and values instilled through Pony Club. In recent years, Burk enjoyed the opportunity to coach the Iron Bridge Hounds Pony Club, where his daughter was an active member. He is a Life Member of USPC and currently serves on the USPC Board of Governors. Burk was inducted into the USPC Academy of Achievement in 2018.

In addition to the social events, shopping in the trade fair and bidding in the North Central Prairie Region’s silent auction complete the Convention experience in Illinois. We hope you will join us there!

Pony Club is grateful for the support provided by the following generous sponsors of the 2026 USPC Convention: Elizabeth Hamill Bramsen, 1961 A Alum, Wayne-Du Page Hunt Pony Club; Via Nova Training; Ag Pro Trading; the American Association of Equine Practitioners; Coach Daniel Stewart and his Pressure Proof Coaching Academy; Dreamers & Schemers; Dressage4Kids; the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation; Kentucky Equine Research; Kerrits (the official apparel sponsor of USPC); the Mattingley Leadership Training Fund; Otterbein University; Shapley’s (the official grooming product sponsor of USPC); The Horse; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Triple Crown Nutrition (the official feed sponsor of USPC); Western & English Sales Association; Western Specialty Insurors; Wintec (the official saddle sponsor of USPC); and Zoetis (the official equine health and wellness partner of USPC). There is still time to add your name to the list! Visit ponyclub.org/events/convention-sponsors for details.

Be Part of the 2026 USPC Convention

Registration for the 2026 USPC Convention is open online at bit.ly/2026-uspc-convention. USPC group rates on lodging are available at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort through December 19, 2025. Register before January 5 to experience the best registration rate and to include meal-ticketed events with your registration. For more information about the convention, visit www.ponyclub.org/Events/Convention.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evers Conrad

Marketing/Communications Director

promote@ponyclub.org