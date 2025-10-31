The United States Pony Clubs Passes New Equine Well-Being Policy and Updates Helmet and Body Protection Vest Policies for All Participants at USPC-Sponsored Activities

October 30, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — As part of its safety and equine well-being initiatives, The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) has updated its official policies for helmets and body protection vests and has also put a new equine well-being policy in place. Of note is the emphasis on the requirement for all participants including members, non-members, instructors, and volunteers at any official USPC-sponsored activity to wear the proper safety equipment in mounted activities and certain unmounted activities. In addition, a new equine well-being policy was passed.

“Thes policies reflects USPC’s leadership and commitment to equestrian safety and is intended to foster a consistent culture of safety and education, especially for youth participants,” said Teresa Woods, USPC Executive Director.

Requirements for Helmets and Body Protection Vests

In order to promote and uphold the highest standards of safety, the USPC policies on helmets (Policy #0810) and on body protection vests (Policy #0830) have been updated by the Safety Committee and officially passed by the USPC Board of Governors during the October Board meeting. Both policies now emphasize the requirement that all participants must wear the proper safety equipment. This includes a properly fitted and securely fastened helmet certified by one or more of the approved safety standard organizations listed in the policy during all mounted activities (except vaulting) and certain unmounted activities, such as while longeing and participating in jogs. The official policy can be found on the official Pony Club website.

In addition, a properly fitted equestrian body protection vest should be worn, as per manufacturer’s guidelines, while jumping cross-country or solid obstacles at all USPC-sponsored activities by all participants, including members and non-members. In addition, equestrian body protection vests must be certified by one or more of the approved safety standards organizations listed in the policy and also each discipline’s USPC rulebook/handbook. The official policy can be found on the official Pony Club website.

This requirement applies to all activities sponsored by the United States Pony Clubs, its regions, and by registered Pony Clubs or Pony Club Riding Centers. In addition, as part of USPC’s procedures, non-member participants must sign a waiver of liability prior to participation, agreeing to be bound by all applicable USPC rules and the terms and provisions of the activity. Organizers must ensure that these waivers are signed before participation begins and are kept on file for a minimum of three years or according to state regulations.

One important note is that these two safety policies do not endorse or guarantee any particular brand or product, and USPC does not endorse particular brands or products.

New Equine Well-Being Policy

Crafted as part of the work of the Horse Welfare and Social License Task Force and officially passed by the USPC Board of Governors during the October meeting, the new USPC equine well-being policy (Policy #0160) states, “The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of equine care and management. All members, leaders, volunteers, and affiliates are expected to ensure that riding, training, handling, and management practices prioritize the horse’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being. USPC integrates current research and best practices into its educational programs to prepare members to be responsible and ethical stewards of the horse throughout their equestrian pursuits.”

This general policy, which went into effect immediately, allows for further specification as sub-policies down the road as the #HappyHealthyHorse Horse Well-being Initiative within USPC continues. This policy can be found online here.

