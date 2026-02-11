There’s a New Rubber Bell Boot on the Block: Classic Equine’s ShoeGuard 360°

A shape and cut you’ve never seen before, the Classic Equine ShoeGuard 360° is designed out of the necessity to protect elite equine athletes with complete 360° protection from the top of the foot to the very bottom of the shoe.

Designed to be worn over a DyNo-Turn Bell Boot, it is unlike any other rubber bell boot. Its construction withstands the wear and tear of the trashiest rodeo grounds. The ShoeGuard 360° helps prevent pulled shoes and torn hoof walls, and it guards against abrasion and bruising of the sensitive coronary band and fragile bulb area of the horse’s foot. It is designed to protect rodeo horses and even horses with clunky corrective shoeing. The ShoeGuard 360° is a true game-changer. When you’re away from a farrier and on the road, this boot provides extra protection—keeping your horse sound, protected, and ready to compete.

Get it at your local dealer today: https://classicequine.com/ce/Details/CRPOBBGRDL

#ClassicEquine #PlayToWin

About Classic Equine: A leader in innovation, Classic Equine continues to be one of the most trusted sources for equine performance products. Using the best materials and designs available, Classic Equine provides the equipment that riders rely on every day to enhance performance and excel in their given sport. Classic Equine is a part of the Equibrand Products Group family of equine product brands based in Granbury, Texas.

Media Contact:

Nicole Speeding

nspeeding@equibrand.com