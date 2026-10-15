Thinking about raising capital? Join Horse Spot’s co-founder Oct 20

Horse Spot Co-Founder Lindsay Lenard to Lead Women in Equine Webinar on Raising Venture Capital

“The Equestrian Equation: What It Means to Raise from VCs & Angels” gives women building equine businesses a step-by-step guide to fundraising, on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 PM ET.

CHARLESTON, SC — October 15, 2026 — Women are building some of the most innovative businesses in the equine industry, yet very little venture capital reaches them. To help close that gap, Women in Equine will host Lindsay Lenard, Co-founder and Product Design Lead of Horse Spot, for its October educational webinar, The Equestrian Equation: What It Means to Raise from VCs & Angels, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM ET.

The virtual session walks founders through the full funding process, from deciding whether to raise at all to what happens after the pitch. Attendees will leave with a clear plan and the confidence to raise money on their own terms.

Lindsay will cover:

Whether venture capital is the right fit for your business

Validating your model with traction, growth, and projections

Finding and researching investors who match what you’re building

Telling your founder story and presenting a clear ask

Using design and branding to make your pitch deck stand out

Deal term basics and what happens after the pitch

“I am thrilled that Women in Equine invited me to share insights from my fundraising journey. Pitching is a bit like riding and showing: you spend months preparing for just a few minutes on stage. The one constant is that you’re continually betting on yourself. I’ll get into the nitty-gritty of what it takes to fundraise, but come to this webinar ready to look inward, not just listen to what I have to say. While there are tools and tactics, you really have to ask yourself why you’re uniquely equipped to build the business you’re building, and why anyone else should care,” said Lindsay Lenard, Co-founder and Product Design Lead of Horse Spot.

Lindsay Lenard is a two-time Webby Award-winning designer who has led creative work for global advertising agencies and for startups backed by Y Combinator and Techstars. A lifelong equestrian, she worked as a professional hunter-jumper trainer in college. Today she is building technology that serves the community that shaped her.

“Obtaining funding is vital for business development, but venture capital is not a widely familiar option for female founders, especially in the equine industry,” said Jillian Blades-Rice, Founder, Women in Equine. “We are excited for Lindsay to bring the expertise behind Horse Spot’s success in winning VC funding to our members. Our monthly educational webinars aim to give members the real-world expertise, resources, and education they need to reach their professional goals, whether as a business owner, entrepreneur, or career professional. Bringing in subject matter experts like Lindsay allows us to do just that.”

Event details

The Equestrian Equation: What It Means to Raise from VCs & Angels

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: 6:30-7:30 PM ET

Host: Women in Equine, hosted by Jillian Blades-Rice

Guest: Lindsay Lenard of Horse Spot

Registration: WiE webinars are open to WiE Student, Professional, and Business Members. Find your WiE membership: https://www.womeninequine.com/memberships

About Horse Spot

Horse Spot is a competition management platform helping horse shows, rodeos, and fairs simplify operations across all disciplines, from grassroots events to rated championships. Horse Spot works with local series, organizations, and major governing bodies to verify members and calculate points. From memberships and entries to scheduling, payments, scoring, results, and standings, Horse Spot brings the tools organizers need into one operating system. Built for the people who keep equestrian sport moving, Horse Spot helps organizers spend less time managing logistics and more time growing the sport at every level.

About Women in Equine

Women in Equine (WiE) is a professional organization and community dedicated to advancing women’s businesses and careers in the equine industry. With WiE, women grow professionally and personally through intentional networking, continuing education opportunities, and genuine support from a community of like-minded women. When women in equine open doors for each other, an entire industry walks through. Learn more at womeninequine.com

Media contact

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/lindsayfuhs/

Follow Horse Spot:

Search for shows and rodeos: horsespot.com

Learn more: about.horsespot.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/horsespotshows

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horsespotshows/