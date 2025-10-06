This Right Here Is Reining: Iconic Bronze Lawson Trophy To Welcome The World At New OG&E Coliseum

The National Reining Horse Association will soon unveil a life-sized bronze Lawson Trophy at the entrance of the new OG&E Coliseum—a striking tribute to the horses, riders, and moments that define the sport.

More than a statue, the Lawson will stand as a landmark of grit, grace, and greatness, greeting competitors and fans for generations. For decades, the Lawson Trophy has been the ultimate award in reining—now, for the first time, it will be immortalized in bronze at a scale worthy of its meaning.

Be Part of the Legacy

Your name can be etched into NRHA history alongside this iconic installation.

Founding Members who contribute $25,000 or more will be recognized with an individual plaque at the base of the bronze sculpture.

There are also several additional giving levels:

$10,000-$24,999

$5,000-$9,999

$2,500-$5,499

$1,500-$2,499

$500-$1,499

$100-$499

Every donor, no matter the level, will be honored on a collective plaque that will be permanently displayed at the OG&E Coliseum.

Make your mark on reining’s future at bronze.nrha.com or contact Billy Smith at bsmith@nrha.com. To avoid transaction fees, gifts can also be made via check (made out to RHF) or wire transfer—contact Billy for details.

Media Contact:

Maddie Weber

Marketing Director

mweber@NRHA.com