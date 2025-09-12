This Right Here is Reining Podcast Features Andrea Fappani and Arnaud Girinon

The This Right Here is Reining podcast, by the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), welcomed two powerhouse guests in its latest episode: newly crowned Run for a Million Champion Arnaud Girinon and NRHA $9 Million Rider Andrea Fappani.

Listeners can tune in to this special episode, as well as past installments of This Right Here is Reining, on Horses in the Morning through the Horse Radio Network here https://nrha.com/podcast/

The conversation offers listeners an inside look at how both horsemen began their careers, the dedication it takes to succeed at the highest level, and the care and partnership they build with their horses.

The This Right Here is Reining podcast has quickly become a leading voice in the industry, earning the prestigious 2024 American Horse Publications Equine-related Podcast Award.

About Andrea Fappani

Born and raised in Italy, Andrea Fappani pursued his dream of becoming one of the most accomplished trainers in the sport of reining. His relentless focus and passion propelled him to become the youngest NRHA Million Dollar Rider, and today he stands as NRHA’s leading money earner, with an impressive $9M in career earnings. In addition to his achievements in the arena, Fappani is a respected teacher, clinician, and advocate for horsemanship. He has appeared on the hit series Yellowstone and The Last Cowboy. Andrea resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife Tish, who recently reached the NRHA Million Dollar milestone as a Non Pro.

About Arnaud Girinon

Arnaud Girinon etched his name in reining history with his victory at the 2025 Run For A Million in Las Vegas, marking the pinnacle of his career to date. Riding Flexing Guns N Town, a 2019 palomino stallion owned by Anna Maria Scheiflinger, Girinon delivered a score of 232 to secure the championship. The stallion’s journey includes standout performances as a finalist at the Austrian Futurity, third-place honors at the Breeders Futurity, reserve titles at both the NRHA Italian Futurity Open L4 and IRHA Derby, and a championship win at the NRHA European Derby. Their momentum culminated in a winning ride at the Run For A Million European Qualifier in Lyon, France, which paved the way to Las Vegas glory.

About National Reining Horse Association

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of the reining horse in a fun-filled, family atmosphere. NRHA’s mission is to promote the reining horse worldwide while celebrating and advancing the finest traditions of Western horsemanship. To learn more about NRHA, how to join, or to become a fan, visit nrha.com.

