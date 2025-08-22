Thoroughbred Charities of America Returns as Presenting Sponsor of 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) and Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) jointly announced today that TCA has returned as the title sponsor of the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the banner event of the RRP. TCA provides exceptional commitment to improving the lives and welfare of Thoroughbred racehorses both on and off the track, which has guided its support of the RRP since 2012.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest and most lucrative retraining event in North America for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares, offering over $139,000 in prize money. Taking place October 8-11 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, the 2025 event is expected to host nearly 300 horses in their first year of retraining, as well as serve as a gathering for the individuals and organizations dedicated to the Thoroughbred breed beyond racing.

“TCA is proud to again be the presenting sponsor of the Thoroughbred Makeover,” said Erin Halliwell, executive director of TCA. “The Makeover continues to demonstrate the incredible potential of former racers, and it is inspiring to witness the impact on both the Thoroughbred and the broader community connected to second careers. TCA is pleased to support these efforts.”

TCA’s support of the RRP is part of its annual grant-making activity: this year, TCA will grant over $1 million to approved organizations. TCA supports programs that provide health and human services for backstretch and farm workers, as well as Thoroughbred aftercare organizations.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Thoroughbred Makeover in its current format, we are honored to acknowledge TCA’s steadfast commitment to the RRP’s mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing,” said RRP executive director, Kirsten Green. “The aftercare industry is at an inflection point where we are primed for innovation and strategic growth, something which TCA’s grantmaking directly supports across a variety of programs and organizations.”

The Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium includes educational, networking and social opportunities in addition to ten disciplines of competition. Eligible horses for this year’s competition raced or recorded a timed work on or after July 1, 2023 and did not begin retraining prior to December 1, 2024. A total of 405 horses were registered for this year’s competition.

With the support of TCA, the Thoroughbred Makeover has impacted 5,564 horses directly since 2015, representing over $50 million invested in private funds for care and training of participating horses. Since 2015, the RRP has also documented a 94% increase in the value of horses upon retirement from racing that go on to participate in the Makeover.

Learn more about the impact of the Thoroughbred Makeover and the work of the Retired Racehorse Project at theRRP.org.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

