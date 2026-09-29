Thoroughbred Charities of America Returns as Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) and Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) jointly announced today that TCA will return as presenting sponsor of the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the RRP’s banner event. TCA’s commitment to improving the lives and welfare of Thoroughbreds both on and off the racetrack has guided its support of the RRP since 2012.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition in North America for recently retired racehorses and former broodmares, guaranteeing $135,000 in prize money across 10 equestrian disciplines. Taking place October 7-10 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, the 2026 event will showcase hundreds of Thoroughbreds in transition to their next careers while bringing together the trainers, owners, adopters, racing connections and organizations that support the breed beyond racing.

New for 2026, the Makeover will also welcome alumni back to the Kentucky Horse Park through Graduate Classes, offering Makeover graduates the opportunity to return to competition in five disciplines and expanding the event’s celebration of the Thoroughbred beyond the first year of retraining.

“The Thoroughbred Makeover continues to demonstrate what is possible for Thoroughbreds beyond the racetrack and the important role that thoughtful retraining plays in the aftercare landscape,” said Erin Halliwell, executive director of TCA. “TCA is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Retired Racehorse Project and to support an event that celebrates the versatility of the Thoroughbred while helping create opportunities for these horses throughout their lives.”

TCA’s support of the Thoroughbred Makeover is part of its annual grantmaking activity. In 2026, TCA awarded more than $600,000 in grants to 96 organizations providing health and human services for backstretch and farm workers, as well as Thoroughbred aftercare organizations. Over its 36-year history, TCA has awarded more than $29 million in grants to organizations supporting Thoroughbreds and the people who care for them.

“We continue to be humbled by TCA’s commitment to the mission of the RRP”, said RRP Executive Director, Kirsten Green. “In a time where there is increasing understanding of the necessity to increase demand for Thoroughbreds in careers beyond racing, TCA stands as an early backer of incentive and educational programs like the RRP which underpin the collective impact of Thoroughbred aftercare.”

The Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium includes educational, networking and social opportunities in addition to ten disciplines of competition. Eligible horses for this year’s competition raced or recorded a timed work on or after July 1, 2024 and did not begin retraining prior to December 1, 2025. A total of 402 horses were registered for this year’s competition.

With TCA’s support, the Thoroughbred Makeover has directly impacted thousands of Thoroughbreds since the event adopted its current format in 2015, while encouraging significant private investment in the care, training and transition of participating horses. The RRP has also documented a 94% increase in the value of horses upon retirement from racing that go on to participate in the Makeover.

The 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, takes place October 7-10 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Learn more about the event, view entries and find a full schedule at TheRRP.org.