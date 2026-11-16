Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) introduces a practical approach to training evaluations that helps horse professionals communicate better, create happier customers, and build stronger businesses.

TRYON, N.C., November 16, 2026 — You send your horse to a professional trainer. A month goes by, and you’ve barely heard anything about how your horse is doing. Or perhaps your trainer sends a quick message with a photograph, shares a short video of something your horse has learned, and explains what’s happening. The horse may be making the same progress in either barn, but the owner’s experience is very different. And that experience can make a lasting difference in how clients feel about their trainers and the services they’re paying for.

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is introducing three connected evaluations through The Horse Trainer’s Experience™, an educational series being developed for the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG). The Horse Training Evaluation™ — Where Are We Starting?, Horse Training Progress Evaluation™ — How Are We Doing?, and Horse Training Completion Evaluation™ — Where Do We Go From Here? provide a practical process for documenting progress, keeping owners involved, and preparing horses and their people for what comes next. The goal isn’t to create more paperwork. It’s to help trainers use information they’re already gathering to improve communication, strengthen relationships, and make the entire training experience more successful.

What Happens When the Horse Comes Home? Most horse professionals have heard some version of this familiar complaint: “I sent my horse to a trainer, but I can’t get him to do what he did there.” The horse may have learned exactly what the trainer intended, but the owner hasn’t learned how to ask for those new responses. ESSN’s approach encourages trainers to include opportunities for owners or intended riders to work with their horses during training, when practical and safe, and to discuss those opportunities as part of the training agreement. Additional instruction can also be arranged near the end of the program. Instead of sending a horse home and hoping the owner can maintain its progress, the trainer helps prepare both the horse and the person who will be working with it.

We’re Showing Trainers How, Not Just Telling Them What to Do. Horse professionals are often reminded to communicate better, keep clients informed, and provide good customer service. But what does that look like when you’re running a busy training barn? The ESSN evaluations are being developed with practical guidance and communication examples that help trainers welcome clients, recognize what owners and horses already know, explain progress, discuss challenges, and prepare everyone for the next steps. During the initial evaluation, for example, owners or familiar handlers may be invited to demonstrate what they already know with their horses, when appropriate. This gives the trainer valuable information while allowing clients to feel included and observe the trainer’s professional approach. The first evaluation isn’t only the trainer’s opportunity to get to know the horse. It’s also the client’s opportunity to get to know the trainer.

Better Experiences Can Build Stronger Businesses. Many trainers have developed effective ways to train horses but haven’t had the same consistent process for guiding clients through the experience. The three evaluations connect important moments, from the first assessment and progress updates to preparing the horse and owner for the return home. When clients understand what’s being accomplished, recognize the value of the trainer’s work, and feel confident continuing with their horses, they have more reasons to be satisfied, return for additional services, and recommend that trainer to others. Clearer expectations and communication can also reduce misunderstandings and make the experience more rewarding for the professional providing the service.

“A great horse training experience isn’t just about what the horse learns,” said Randi Thompson, founder of ESSN. “It’s about making sure the owner understands what the horse has learned and how to continue that progress. When we help trainers create better experiences for themselves, their clients, and their horses, we’re also helping them build the kind of reputation that brings people back.”

Developed With Horse Professionals, for Horse Professionals. The three evaluations are being introduced through ESSN’s free Facebook pilot community, where working horse professionals are invited to review, test, and help refine the resources before they become part of The Horse Trainer’s Toolkit Collection™. They are part of a larger educational effort that combines practical tools, communication examples, and guidance to help horse professionals recognize opportunities they may not have considered and put those ideas to work in their own businesses.

Horse trainers and other equine professionals are invited to join the free Equine Safety and Success Network™ Facebook community, share their experiences, and help develop resources designed to make everyday horse business operations safer, easier, and more successful.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™

Founded by Randi Thompson, the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is a free Facebook pilot community where horse professionals help develop, review, and refine practical educational resources for the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG). Through its Steps to Your Success™ approach and Toolkit Collections™, ESSN helps equine professionals create safer, more organized, and more rewarding experiences for themselves, their clients, and their horses.

An Invitation to AHP Members

American Horse Publications members are invited to participate in the free ESSN pilot program. If you would like to see what we’re developing, explore how these resources could benefit your own horse operation, or share your professional experience, contact Randi Thompson to learn more.

Media Interviews and Speaking Opportunities

Randi Thompson is available for podcast appearances, interviews, educational presentations, panel discussions, and other opportunities to share practical ideas about equine safety, professional communication, customer experiences, and successful horse business operations.

Media Contact

Randi Thompson

Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com

Phone: (828) 243-1401

Website: https://randithompsonlive.com