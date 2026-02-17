THRILLS, CHILLS & EXCITEMENT AWAIT YOU IN FANTASIA: Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse returns April 9-11.

COLUMBUS, OH, February 17, 2026 – Every Equine Affaire is an excuse to indulge in our love for the wide and wonderful world of horses, and as we look ahead to our next event in Ohio, coming April 9-12, we’re already head over heels in love with the special events we’ve got planned for horse enthusiasts of all ages. In addition to hosting four full days of celebrating everything equine with clinics, competitions, shopping, meet-and-greets, and interactive activities, we are proud to present Fantasia, our signature musical celebration of the horse! This two-hour musical extravaganza showcases the art of horsemanship in all its forms and displays the awesome power of love and trust between humans and horses.

Sponsored by Western Edge, the 2026 Fantasia will take place on April 9th, 10th, and 11th in the US Equestrian Arena (the Taft Coliseum) at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Advance tickets for all three showings are already flying fast and furious! Tickets range in price from $16 to $25. Purchase yours today at equineaffaire.com and secure your seat for the must-see show of the season.



This spring, Equine Affaire is proud to present a bevy of performances by a handful of the most sought-after equestrian entertainers in the world, including the legendary Dan James of Double Dan Horsemanship, the Diamond D Cowgirls, the Whispery Pines Percherons, All American Quarter Horse Congress reining champion Keith Ceddia, Ermes Zamperla, two-time NFR Specialty Act performer Jessica Blair Fowlkes, and many more! Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the exciting acts in store:



Australian horseman Dan James has become legendary for his abilities with horses, whether he’s starting colts, training movie stunt horses, or performing incredible feats at liberty or on horseback. From starting colts in Hokkaido, Japan, and Australia to learning liberty training from Heath Harris and beyond, Dan James has studied with and learned from the best of the best. He has also competed successfully in a range of disciplines, from dressage and show jumping to reining and cutting. This spring, his performance in Fantasia is guaranteed to touch the hearts of horse lovers of all ages as he shares his ultimate “Love Letter to the Horse,” inspired by his myriad experiences with horses.



Hailing from Monroe, Georgia, the Diamond D Cowgirls are a spectacular, high-speed precision drill team with plenty of patriotic flair. Coached by a two-time state champion, the Diamond D Cowgirls sparkle under the arena lights and thrill audiences everywhere with their breathtaking precision drill performances at rodeos, expos, and fairs. When they gallop into our arena, hold onto your seats!



The Dark Knight is coming! Three-time All American Quarter Horse Congress reining champion Keith Ceddia is bringing the legendary drama of Gotham to Fantasia with a reining and trick riding routine that’s guaranteed to thrill fans of superheroes and talented reining horses alike.



Beloved by generations of Equine Affaire and Fantasia fans, the gorgeous giants of the Whispery Pines Percherons will return this spring to rock the US Equestrian Arena with their earth-shaking grace – but this time, they’ll be performing a brand-new act that’s guaranteed to revive cherished memories for anyone who’s ever watched and loved a “Ghostbusters” flick. Suit up, friends, and watch out for ectoplasm! Who you gonna call?



If you love “Game of Thrones,” “Outlander,” or “A Knight’s Tale,” you’ll be thrilled by our new jousting act featuring the incredible talents of Ermes Zamperla, Amanda Pennino, and the rest of the crew from E Imaginations. This exciting performance pits knights and horses in full armor against one another in a glorious series of battles that will travel all over the arena.



Stunt rider and Roman rider Jessica Blair Fowlkes is making her debut at Fantasia this spring, and we could not be more excited to welcome her! This two-time NFR Specialty Act Performer and Top 5 PRCA Dress Act of the Year nominee has captivated audiences all over the country with her incredible routines and gorgeous horses. We can’t wait to see what Jessica and her beautiful Andalusians have in store for our Fantasia!



Are you excited yet?! You don’t even know the half of it, but we’ve got to keep some surprises up our sleeves. Reserve your seats for the 2026 Fantasia today!



Ticket prices range from $16-$25, depending on your choice of seat in the coliseum. Happening Thursday, April 9; Friday, April 10; and Saturday, April 11, the show will begin each evening at 7:30 pm and the doors to the Coliseum will open for seating at 6:45 pm. Children two years and under who can sit on a lap do not require a separate ticket for Fantasia. Please be aware that this year’s show may feature loud noises or strobing lights. Club, organization, and association discounts are available for Thursday night’s Fantasia! Groups purchasing 10 or more Fantasia tickets for the show on Thursday, April 9, may take advantage of a 25% discount on tickets ordered online! The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Special seating for those who have disabilities is available. To reserve handicapped accessible seating, please call Western Edge Ticketing at (833) 329-3277 (Mon-Fri 9 am-5 pm ET).



Want to attend Equine Affaire? Get your Fantasia tickets and Equine Affaire tickets and plan to spend the whole day (or weekend) immersed in the world of horses. General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, the Cowboy Challenge, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities!



Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Western Edge, NRS, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, My Stride, Western Life Today, LRP Matting, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com