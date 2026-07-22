THROW YOUR RIDING HAT IN THE RING: Apply today to ride, compete, or volunteer at Equine Affaire.

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, July 22, 2026 – We can’t think of a better way to learn more about horses than by attending Equine Affaire — unless it’s by attending Equine Affaire aboard your own horse! Applications are now open for a variety of mounted participation opportunities at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts, including Ride with a Pro, sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery; the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition, sponsored by Chewy; and the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel Horse Nutrition. If you’ve always wanted to become a part of Equine Affaire, then this is your chance to learn more about how you can get involved and elevate your equestrian experience!

Advance tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire, which will return to the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, Massachusetts, on November 12-15, 2026. For four days, horse lovers will enjoy a plethora of educational, interactive, and entertaining activities centered on horses, from clinics, seminars, and demos to themed pavilions and stations to competitions, meet and greets, shopping, and so much more. Spend all day at Equine Affaire and then crown your experience by attending Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse, happening nightly at 7:30 pm on November 12, 13, and 14. Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, Fantasia is a two-hour spectacular adventure of a show that showcases the beauty, athleticism, grace, and talent of horses and equestrians, all set to a rousing soundtrack of inspiring music! Purchase your tickets to Equine Affaire and Fantasia today by visiting equineaffaire.com or by calling the Equine Affaire office at (740) 845-0085 (M-F, 9 am-5 pm ET).

Dozens of the horse industry’s most talented clinicians, instructors, coaches, horse trainers, presenters, industry professionals, and other experts are already booked to teach at Equine Affaire, including John Lyons, Pat Parelli, Scott Purdum, Sandi Simons, and Tommy Garland! For a full list of clinicians and a preliminary clinic schedule, please visit our website and check back often for updates.

Many of our clinicians are seeking horses and riders to participate in their clinics. That’s where Ride with a Pro comes in. Sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery, the Ride with a Pro clinic program provides opportunities for riders to receive individual instruction and training from nationally recognized industry professionals at the event. Riders and their horses can receive tangible, practical guidance from our experts in hands-on clinics and develop better relationships with their horses in a collaborative, encouraging atmosphere. There are learning opportunities available for riders of all skill levels, from basic walk-trot to advanced, in the RWAP-eligible clinics offered by this year’s class of equestrian educators.

Apply by September 11 for your opportunity to ride with:

Connie Combs (barrel racing)

Alejandra Gonzalez (biomechanics)

Ashley Donadt (dressage)

Reese Koffler (dressage)

Jacob Arnold (driving)

Geno Middleton (easy gaited horses)

John Michael Durr (eventing)

Tommy Garland (general training & horsemanship)

Scott Purdum (general training & horsemanship, trail)

Sandi Simons (general training & horsemanship, psychology)

Pat Parelli (natural horsemanship, trailer loading)

Louise Serio (hunter/jumper)

Craig McCoskery (mounted shooting desensitization)

Craig Johnson (reining, cow work, ranch horse, reining)

Brittany Mayer (ranch horse versatility)

Sandi Simons (Western dressage)

All interested riders aged 12 years or older are welcome to apply. The fee for each clinic is $110 and includes clinic participation, event admission, 24 hours of stabling, and a free T-shirt. Visit our website today to review the clinic summary and fill out an application. Applications are due by September 11!

Are you interested in competing at Equine Affaire, too? Apply for your opportunity to ride in one or both of our premier competitions!

If you love obstacle work and enjoy challenging yourself and your horse, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition may be just the challenge you’ve been looking for. Sponsored by Chewy, the VHRC returns on Friday, November 13, to the US Equestrian Coliseum. This year’s event will be judged by Tommy Garland, champion horse trainer, renowned horseman, author, and clinician. Riders of all disciplines and horses of all breeds are invited to apply. In this competition, 25 pre-selected horses and riders navigate their way through a uniquely challenging obstacle course. The course varies each year and may include required maneuvers such as side-passes, jumps, halts, ground-ties, and lead changes, plus obstacles such as bridges, platforms, water crossings, jumps, garrocha poles, and more. The course will feature obstacles and equipment provided by Winseek Fallen Pines. The top ten finishers will receive rosettes, while the top four will win $5,500 in cash and other prizes. We are also proud to share that this year’s VHRC winner will receive a custom burned and decorated cowboy hat created by Betsy Dale of Betsy Dale Hats. Applications are now open for this year’s competition. Click here for more information and make sure to apply by September 11.

Next, if you’re passionate about your horse’s breed characteristics and love to show off your horse to his or her best advantage, apply for the Breed Bonanza! Sponsored by Sentinel Horse Nutrition, this under-saddle rail class is open to all breeds and disciplines. Both youth and adult riders are invited to enter their respective sections. In this class, all competitors will be evaluated based on quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout by a curated panel of three judges. Competitors should compete in show tack and attire that aligns with the breed or discipline they are representing.

The 2026 Breed Bonanza will take place at 11:30 am on Sunday, November 15, in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Rosettes and other prizes will be awarded to the top ten riders in each class, while the youth and adult winners will each receive a beautifully embroidered cooler and the title of 2026 Breed Bonanza Champions. To enter, please visit our website and apply by September 11.

Don’t have a horse, but you’d still like to be involved with Equine Affaire? Join our volunteer corps! Volunteers play a valuable and essential role in the production of our event every year by assisting with set-up and tear-down, distributing programs, assisting with clinic arena equipment, and more. Volunteers can earn free admission and fun souvenirs! Please apply by September 25. Visit here for more information. We’d love to include you!

There’s so much more happening at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts. Announcements about additional presenters and other exciting features are still to come! Visit our website to learn more and plan your trip to North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering.

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 12-15, 2026. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Book a room with any one of our 2026 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel Horse Nutrition; Chewy; Photonic Health; and many more.

To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!